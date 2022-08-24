business Stock Market Live: Adani’s NDTV stake buy, Devyani Int. in focus | Why investing in gold makes sense Europe closed lower on Tuesday, with investors digesting a rise in oil prices and fresh economic data out of the euro zone. Stoxx 600 ended 0.5 percent lower, and other key bourses also settled lower in trade. Stocks in the spotlight today – Adani Enterprises, Devyani International, Arvind Smartspaces and Chennai Petro. We also take a look at the ongoing issue of SGBs and discuss if gold is still the way to go for diversifying your portfolio.