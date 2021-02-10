SpiceJet's Q3 to show sequential improvement; update on cargo business to be in focus

live bse live

Budget carrier SpiceJet will announce its December quarter earnings on February 10 wherein it is expected that the numbers will show sequential improvement.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expects SpiceJet to report a 66.6 percent QoQ growth in December quarter sales and 76.2 percent QoQ growth in EBITDAR.

The brokerage firm expects SpiceJet to report revenue de-growth of 52 percent YoY but yields to grow 8 percent.

The company reported strong profitability from its cargo business during the last two quarters and it will be a key thing to observe whether the company maintained this in the December quarter also or not.

"Cargo operations, improving the scale of operations, cost initiatives and appreciating rupee will help narrow down losses QoQ," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

"We bake in Rs 80 crore MTM gain. Adjusted PAT (loss of Rs 479 crore) excludes Rs 140 crore compensation from Boeing."

Global financial firm HSBC expects SpiceJet to report a net loss of Rs 300 crore for the December quarter, including Rs 43.90 crore of mark-to-market forex gain.

HSBC said it expects an update on its cargo business.

"We would be keen to understand how the cargo business is doing now given the lockdown has been lifted and if the company has plans to expand its cargo business further," said HSBC.

"We would also be keen to understand if the company can manage a similar kind of profitability from its cargo business despite the rise in fuel prices and if there might be any change to its strategy towards the cargo business due to rising oil price (i.e., replace the older aircraft currently deployed in cargo business with the newer and more fuel-efficient aircraft)."

How costs are expected to evolve over the next few quarters, what percentage of employees are not paid full salaries yet and when might salary cost be more normalised, are among the points that will be in focus when the company announces its earnings.

