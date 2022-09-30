Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 17,100, Sensex gains 1,017 pts post RBI rate hikes; all sectors in the green

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI Policy
Indian rupee closes 50 paise higher at 81.35 per dollar
Indices end sharply higher with Nifty above 17,000 post rate hike by RBI
Jefferies maintains buy rating on Power Grid Corporation with a target at Rs 260
Jefferies keeps hold rating on SRF, raises target price to Rs 2,290
BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by the Anant Raj, Transformers And Rectifiers and RPG Life ScienceS
CLSA reiterates buy rating on Hindalco Industries with a target at Rs 525
Benchmark indices trade higher with above 17100
Dilip Buildcon declares L-l bidder by the Gujrat Metro Rail Corporation
SRF commissions facility to produce 300 MTPA of P38 at Dahej
Rupee extends gains, recovers more than 50 paise against the dollar to trade at 81.18
India has got responses from up to five countries for rupee settlement mechanism, more interested: RBI Dy Guv
Relief rally in European markets; Stoxx 600 up 1 percent
At 2 PM, about 2125 shares have advanced, 999 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged
Indian rupee trade higher by 28 paise at 81.57 per dollar
BSE Power index gains 1 percent supported by the Adani Green, ABB, Adani Power
Elara Capital reiterates Buy with on Abbott India, Target Price of Rs 24,000
Benchmark indices trade at day's high with Nifty above 17000
Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar
Tejas Networks to merge Saankhya Labs, Saankhya Strategic Electronics under NCLT norms
Nifty Bank index rises 2.4 percent supported by the PNB, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank
Adani Green commissions world’s largest hybrid power plant
Elara Capital reiterates Buy rating on VRL Logistics with a revised Target Price of Rs 780
Indian rupee trade higher by 22 paise at 81.63 per dollar
BSE Realty index rises 1 percent led by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties
Indices extend gains, tradie at day's high with Nifty around 17000
Containe Technologies becomes 393rd to get listed on BSE SME Platform
Motherson Sumi Wiring approves bonus issue of 2 shares for every 5 held
Tata Coffee sells immovable property of Rs 150 crore
L&T Technology & Qualcomm Technologies will jointly develop and deploy end-to-end PN solutions
Nestle India ED and CFO David McDaniel to demit office on March 1
We continue to expect another 35 bps hike in December: Suvodeep Rakshit
BSE Metal index rises 1 percent led by the Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta
Heritage Foods to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 via rights issue to existing shareholders
Nifty Realty up half a percent; stocks trade mixed
At 11 AM, about 1696 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged
S&P BSE Auto Index trades flat; Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors gain
RBI slashes India's real GDP growth rate from 7.2 percent to 7 percent for FY23
Rail Vikas Nigam bags contract worth Rs 408 crore
BSE Bank index up 1 percent supported by the Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank
Arvind SmartSpaces to consolidate partnership interest in Ahmedabad East Infrastructure LLP
Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.5 percent led by the PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda
Gold heads for biggest quarterly drop in six on Fed rate hikes
JUST IN | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raises repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%
Govt likely to revise windfall tax on domestic oil refiners soon: Report
Govt cuts FY23 borrowing marginally, to sell Rs 5.92 lakh crore of bonds in October-March
Rupee trade higher by 29 paise at 81.56 per dollar
Punjab National Bank to sell entire stake in Asset Reconstruction Company
Nifty Information Technology index falls 1 percent dragged by the L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Tech Mahindra
BSE Auto index sheds 0.7 percent dragged by the UNO Minda, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company
Lupin receives US FDA nod for Mirabegron tablets
Tata Steel’s merger plan to yield gains over the longer term: Fitch Ratings
Indices open on negative amid weak global cues
FTSE Russell pushes India bonds inclusion to next year
Hero MotoCorp to invest about Rs 490 crore in Zero Motorcycles to develop e-bikes
Bajaj Electricals bags orders worth Rs 332.6 crore from Power Grid
Indian rupee opens flat at 81.57 per dollar
Adani Enterprises in focus on inclusion from Nifty50
German inflation hits double digits for first time in over 20 years
USFDA issues 2 observations for Zydus Animal Health
Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
Sterling and euro recover
China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in Sept
Break of 16,800 could further fuel the decline, says Ajit Mishra
Oil steadies on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar
Asian markets trade mixed with Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted down 1% each
Wall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,426.92
|1,016.96
|+1.80%
|Nifty 50
|17,094.35
|276.25
|+1.64%
|Nifty Bank
|38,631.95
|984.20
|+2.61%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|390.55
|19.35
|+5.21%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|3,342.45
|-42.35
|-1.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2995.00
|87.65
|+3.01%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44405.70
|49.45
|+0.11%
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Nifty snapped its losing streak as the index posted a gain after seven consecutive days of correction. On the lower end, it found support at 16800 and moved up. On the daily chart, the index has formed a bullish engulfing pattern. The daily RSI is seen to be entering the bullish crossover.
Going forward, the trend may remain bullish with an upside potential of 17300/17500. On the lower end, 16950/16800 may continue to act as crucial support for the short term.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
RBI in its policy meeting raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% which was in-line with market expectation. Since May’22 RBI has raised interest rate by 190bps and expect repo rate to be raised to 6.5% in this cycle.
It expect inflation to come down close to its target of ~4% over a two-year period and projected real GDP for FY23 at 7%. Post RBI’s commentary, Nifty bounced in green and gained strength throughout the session. The rally was especially seen in banking sector stocks. This has also given some support to falling rupee which had depreciated by 7% since April’22.
With most key events now behind, market finally found some strength on Friday. After 7 consecutive fall, Nifty witnessed strong rally and closed with gains of almost 300 points. It also reclaimed the 17,000 zones, making the short term technical view positive.
Nifty can now move towards 17,500-17,700 zones with key support around 17,000 and 16850. Auto and consumption sectors would be in focus ahead of monthly sales data and high demand in the ongoing Navaratri festival. Pharma sector is seeing some value buying as market focused on defensive names in times of global uncertainty.
Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities
What lifted the market sentiment was the RBI's policy rate hike of 50 bps that came in as expected and its comment that India's economy remains on strong footing despite global headwinds. The relief rally was backed by investors' preference for growth-driving stocks from banking, automobile, realty & metal space.
However, global macro factors will continue to dictate the domestic market sentiment going ahead as any fresh spell of negative news could once again trigger the downward spiral. Technically, after a sharp selloff the Nifty took support near 16800 and bounced back sharply.
On daily charts, the index has formed a long bullish candle, and also formed a promising Hammer candlestick formation on weekly charts which is broadly positive.
For the trend following traders the 200- day SMA (Simple moving Average) and 16900 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above the same, the reversal wave is likely to continue till 17250. Further upside may also continue which could lift the index till 17400. On the flip side, below 16900, uptrend would be vulnerable and on further decline the index could slip till 16800-16700.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Post RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps - stepping up its fight against persistently high inflation, markets gained strong momentum as governor states economic activity are in stable mode with inflation number inline with RBI expectation and manageable range while geo political issues led to currency risk but bearable as of now.
Regarding liquidity concern he says we are in surplus to manage the situations. This fired the bulls to cover up all losses made in the last 3-4 days on index. Technically on the index we see major hurdles at 17327 mark and Nifty will be out of the woods only above 17707 mark.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
An in-line rate hike along with the RBI’s confidence in the economy’s growth momentum aided the domestic market to alter the seven-day losing streak.
The decision to retain inflation at 6.70% with a marginal cut but a healthy GDP forecast of 7.0% indicates the resilience of the Indian economy.
Although the commentary warned about prevailing risks to the domestic economy from the global economy, the MPC refrained from sounding very hawkish. Continuation of the policy stance as 'withdrawal of accommodation' indicates more rate hikes in the future, but data-driven.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee closed 50 paise higher at 81.35 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 81.85.
Market Close: Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on September 30 with Nifty closing above 17,000 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced repo rate hike by 50 bps.
At Close, the Sensex was up 1,016.96 points or 1.80% at 57,426.92, and the Nifty was up 276.20 points or 1.64% at 17,094.30. About 2283 shares have advanced, 1058 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty. However, losers included Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, power, capital goods, bank, realty and metal up 1-2 percent.
BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added 1 percent each.
Research firm Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Power Grid Corporation with a target at Rs 260 per share.
The government has rejecting proposal to buy PFC’s stake in REC is positive, while EPS dampener is behind the company.
The transmission spend should pick up ahead, said Jefferies.
The beneficiary of asset monetisation & 6.6% dividend yield is added sweetener.
The reported RoE should improve to 19% from 17-18% & move higher as payout increases, reported CNBC-TV18.
Broking house Jefferies has kept hold rating on SRF and raised the target price to Rs 2,290 from Rs 2,200 per share.
The channel checks indicate domestic & export refgas prices are coming off lifetime peaks. The MT growth outlook is robust on the back of its 5-year Rs 12,000 crore capex plan in chemicals.
Brkong house raises FY23 EBITDA estimate by 5% on refgas strength, reported CNBC-TV18.
Mini Nair, Chief Financial Officer at Geojit Financial Services:
RBI’s rate hike was in expected lines as inflation remains elevated coupled with continued global uncertainties. This hike is also to keep in pace with what’s happening across the globe. But in contrast to many other countries, economic activities in India are stable now and most of the sectors are holding back well.
Growth in credit offtake driven by the sustained retail and improving corporate credit is a proof of that. Overall, I think the rate hike is a positive communication as the hike will help to control the inflation and to protect the currency.