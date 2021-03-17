Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; SBI in focus

March 17, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

RBI slaps Rs 2 crore penalty on SBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the State Bank of India (SBI) over "deficiencies in regulatory compliance", an official statement said on March 16.

The monetary penalty was imposed on the SBI through an order issued by the central bank on March 15, 2021.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 378.45, down Rs 5.25, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.