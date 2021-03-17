English
March 17, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; SBI in focus

Asian markets are trading marginally lower and US market closed on flat note ahead of Fed meet outcome. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 14,993 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday on worries about rocky demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in US refinery activity were boosted by industry data that showed US crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week.

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking:

    Craftsman Automation (CAL) has subscribed 1.26x time on 2nd day of IPO. IPO got negligible response from QIBs & NIIs categories. However, Retails category has done better which around 2.11x. Considering last two year financial performance, low ROE & higher valuation (73x FY2020 earnings). Thus, we recommend neutral rating on this IPO.

  • March 17, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities 

    The short term trend of Nifty is choppy and the market is struggling to sustain the intraday gains. One may expect similar sideways movement with lower levels recovery for the next session. The overall chart pattern of intraday-60 min/daily timeframe signal a chances of an upside bounce from here or from the lows in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 15,050.

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    RBI slaps Rs 2 crore penalty on SBI

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the State Bank of India (SBI) over "deficiencies in regulatory compliance", an official statement said on March 16.

    The monetary penalty was imposed on the SBI through an order issued by the central bank on March 15, 2021.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 378.45, down Rs 5.25, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Wall Street ends flat: 

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy and industrial stocks as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39% to end at 32,825.95 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16% to 3,962.71. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.09% to 13,471.57.

  • March 17, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 12 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,984 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

