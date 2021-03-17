Anupam Rasayan IPO share allotment likely this week; here's how to check

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan India is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment on March 19, as per the schedule of events available in the prospectus. The issue was opened for bidding during March 12-16, 2021.

The company will unblock funds from ASBA account for investors who have not received share allotment, and refunds money to anchor investors if any, on March 22.

The allotted equity shares is expected to be transferred to eligible investors' demat accounts by March 23 and the trading in shares will commence from March 24.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which had seen a massive subscription of 44 times. As it was a complete fresh issue, the company will utilise funds for repayment of debt.

Here is how to check the share allotment:

Investors can check the allotment status of their shares either on the IPO registrar's website or BSE website in few easy steps.

To check status on the registrar's website , investors have to follow these steps:a) Select Anupam Rasayan India Limited from the dropdown;b) Under the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter Application Number; in case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID; in case of the permanent account number (PAN), enter your PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

On the BSE website, investors have to select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Anupam Rasayan India Limited', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted.

If the above-mentioned information provided by the investor is correct, then the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted to the investor appear on the screen.

Also read - Easy Trip Planners IPO share allotment finalised; here is how to check

Anupam Rasayan shares traded at a premium of Rs 130-140 per share in the grey market, i.e. 23-25 percent higher at Rs 685- Rs 695 against the expected final issue price of Rs 555 per share, the IPO Watch data indicated.

The company operates in two distinct business verticals - life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Life science related specialty chemicals vertical accounted for 93.75 percent of total revenue and other specialty chemicals 6.25 percent of revenue, in the nine months period ended December 2020.