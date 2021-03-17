English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Anupam Rasayan IPO share allotment likely this week; here's how to check

Anupam Rasayan shares traded at a premium of Rs 130-140 per share in the grey market, i.e. 23-25 percent higher at Rs 685- Rs 695 against the expected final issue price of Rs 555 per share, the IPO Watch data indicated.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan India is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment on March 19, as per the schedule of events available in the prospectus. The issue was opened for bidding during March 12-16, 2021.

The company will unblock funds from ASBA account for investors who have not received share allotment, and refunds money to anchor investors if any, on March 22.

The allotted equity shares is expected to be transferred to eligible investors' demat accounts by March 23 and the trading in shares will commence from March 24.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which had seen a massive subscription of 44 times. As it was a complete fresh issue, the company will utilise funds for repayment of debt.

Here is how to check the share allotment:

Close

Related stories

Investors can check the allotment status of their shares either on the IPO registrar's website or BSE website in few easy steps.

To check status on the registrar's website, investors have to follow these steps:
a) Select Anupam Rasayan India Limited from the dropdown;
b) Under the application number option, select ASBA/NON ASBA and enter Application Number; in case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID; in case of the permanent account number (PAN), enter your PAN

c) Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

On the BSE website, investors have to select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Anupam Rasayan India Limited', enter application number and PAN and click on search to know whether shares have been allotted.

If the above-mentioned information provided by the investor is correct, then the number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted to the investor appear on the screen.

Also read - Easy Trip Planners IPO share allotment finalised; here is how to check

Anupam Rasayan shares traded at a premium of Rs 130-140 per share in the grey market, i.e. 23-25 percent higher at Rs 685- Rs 695 against the expected final issue price of Rs 555 per share, the IPO Watch data indicated.

The company operates in two distinct business verticals - life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Life science related specialty chemicals vertical accounted for 93.75 percent of total revenue and other specialty chemicals 6.25 percent of revenue, in the nine months period ended December 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO - News
first published: Mar 17, 2021 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.