June 29, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 15,750, Sensex falls 185 pts; auto, metal, financial drag

Among sectors, except FMCG and Pharma, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, metal, auto and PSU Bank shed 1 percent each. BSE Midcap ended 0.4 percent lower, while Smallcap index ended flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,549.66-185.93 -0.35%
    Nifty 5015,748.45-66.25 -0.42%
    Nifty Bank35,010.30-349.15 -0.99%
    Nifty 50 15,748.45 -66.25 (-0.42%)
    Tue, Jun 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp236.004.15 +1.79%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    IOC108.15-2.70 -2.44%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14330.2082.60 +0.58%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2529.25-38.10 -1.48%


  • June 29, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The market witnessed a correction after a failed attempt to hold the support level around the Nifty 50 Index level of 15800. The market suggests, 15650 will be an important support level from a short-term perspective. Sustaining above 15620-15650 levels, the market expects to bounce back, and trade in the range of 15650-15900. The technical indicator suggests, a volatile movement in the market in the range of 15650-15900.

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST

    Market Close:  Benchmark indices ended lower in the second consecutive session on June 29 with Nifty below 15,750.

    The Sensex was down 185.93 points or 0.35% at 52,549.66, and the Nifty was down 66.20 points or 0.42% at 15,748.50. About 1440 shares have advanced, 1536 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

    Among sectors, except FMCG and Pharma, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, metal, auto and PSU Bank shed 1 percent each. BSE Midcap ended 0.4 percent lower, while Smallcap index ended flat.

    IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty. Top gainers included Power Grid Corp, Cipla, HUL, NTPC and Divis Labs.

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

    Cipla hits 52-week high, seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    Cipla share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 988.80, gaining 2.5 percent after pharma major filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India seeking permission to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in India.

    The firm submitted its application to the drugs regulator on June 28, sources told CNBC TV-18.

    People aware of the development also said that DCGI is likely to take up the application soon and may even grant permission to import the COVID-19 vaccine today.

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

    IRFC Q4FY21 earnings:

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has posted net profit of Rs 1,482.5 crore in the Q4FY1 against Rs 654.6 crore and revenue was up 39% at Rs 4,455 crore against Rs 3,205 crore, YoY.

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 25.30, up Rs 0.55, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading lower at 74.27 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened lower by 9 paise at 74.28 per dollar against previous close of 74.19

  • June 29, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

    Market at 3 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower in the volatile session with Nifty around 15750

    The Sensex was down 138.72 points or 0.26% at 52596.87, and the Nifty was down 53.40 points or 0.34% at 15761.30. About 1442 shares have advanced, 1512 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

  • June 29, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST

    Subros Q4:

    Subros has posted 57 percent jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 26.2 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore and revenue was up 43.9% at Rs 659.93 crore versus Rs 458.47 crore, YoY.

    Subros board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.70 (35%) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2021. The dividend is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

    Subros was quoting at Rs 313.40, up Rs 1.95, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

  • June 29, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST

    Nifty auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the M&M, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto:

  • June 29, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

    National Peroxide Q4: Consolidated net loss at Rs 8.4 crore against profit at Rs 3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 35.1 percent at Rs 64.2 crore against Rs 47.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 39 percent at Rs 5.7 crore against Rs 9.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin at 8.9 percent against 19.6 percent (YoY).

