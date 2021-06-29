Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 15,750, Sensex falls 185 pts; auto, metal, financial drag

June 29, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended lower in the second consecutive session on June 29 with Nifty below 15,750.

The Sensex was down 185.93 points or 0.35% at 52,549.66, and the Nifty was down 66.20 points or 0.42% at 15,748.50. About 1440 shares have advanced, 1536 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors, except FMCG and Pharma, all other indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, metal, auto and PSU Bank shed 1 percent each. BSE Midcap ended 0.4 percent lower, while Smallcap index ended flat.

IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty. Top gainers included Power Grid Corp, Cipla, HUL, NTPC and Divis Labs.