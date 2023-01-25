Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start; Asia gains, US markets end mixed

January 25, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Growth to slow in 2023-24, but India to remain among the 'healthiest' in G-20: Moody’s

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice-president at Moody's Investors Service and primary analyst for India.

"This real growth forecast is still amongst the healthiest in the entire G-20. And we think potential growth can be sustained around 6 percent," de Guzman told in an interview.