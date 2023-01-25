Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start; Asia gains, US markets end mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,105 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. US markets ended on mixed note, while Asian markets are trading firm.
Growth to slow in 2023-24, but India to remain among the 'healthiest' in G-20: Moody’s
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice-president at Moody's Investors Service and primary analyst for India.
"This real growth forecast is still amongst the healthiest in the entire G-20. And we think potential growth can be sustained around 6 percent," de Guzman told in an interview.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4% to a seven-month high, with South Korean shares gaining 1.3% as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays.
The MSCI gauge has rallied 9% so far this year after slumping nearly 20% in 2022. Trading volume was depressed as Chinese and Taiwan markets were closed for holidays.
Nikkei gained 0.1% and Singapore jumped 1.7%.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers...
Crude oil prices Update:
Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as demand recovery hopes in top importer China following its exit from COVID-19 pandemic curbs provided support after prices dropped in the previous session on concerns about global economic growth.
Brent crude futures gained 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $86.72 per barrel by 0214 GMT after falling 2.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.59 per barrel, having dropped 1.8% on Tuesday.
Jet Airways lenders challenge ownership transfer to Jalan-Kalrock consortium
Lenders to debt-ridden Jet Airways on January 24 moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) opposing the ownership transfer to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, CNBC-TV 18 reported citing sources. NCLAT is the appellate insolvency tribunal.
Lenders have filed a plea in NCLAT opposing NCLT's January 13 order that permitted ownership transfer to the consortium. Earlier, NCLT had ruled that the consortium had satisfied conditions necessary for the ownership transfer. Read More
Stock Market News: Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth Rs 760.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,144.75 crore on January 24, as per provisional data available on the NSE...
SEBI levies Rs 26-crore penalty on Cafe Coffee Day parent company
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in an order delivered on January 24 cracked down on Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL), the parent company of the immensely popular coffee shop franchise, Cafe Coffee Day.
The regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 26 crore on the company and has directed the company to appoint a reputed law firm, in consultation with NSE, to assist with the recovery of outstanding dues of Rs 3,424.25 crore.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 32 paise higher at 81.71, due to recovery in the US Dollar Index and corporate outflows. Over the near term, we expect USDINR to remain within a range of 81.00 and 82.00 levels.
Maruti Suzuki Q3 Earnings:
Maruti Suzuki on January 24 reported 129.55 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,391.5 crore. The profit was Rs 1,041.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 29,057.5 crore, rising 24.96 percent from Rs 23,253.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the largest carmaker of the country said in an exchange filing.
S&P 500 ends slightly down after mixed earnings, opening glitch
The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Tuesday at the close of a rocky session marked by a raft of mixed earnings and a technical malfunction at the opening bell.
A spate of NYSE-listed stocks were halted at the top of the session due to an apparent technical malfunction, which caused initial price confusion and prompted an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
More than 80 stocks were affected by the glitch, which caused wide swings in opening prices in dozens of stocks, including Walmart Incand Nike Inc.
he Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.4 points, or 0.31%, to 33,733.96, the S&P 500 lost 2.86 points, or 0.07%, to 4,016.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.14 points, or 0.27%, to 11,334.27.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 41.50 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,090 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity market ended flat in the volatile session on January 24 with the Sensex rising 37.08 points or 0.06 percent to end at 60,978.75, while the Nifty was down 0.20 points or 0.00 percent to close at 18,118.30.
The Indian market extended the previous session's gains as it opened higher amid positive global cues and remained in the green area for the most part of the session. However, profit booking erased all the intraday gains to close with little change.
Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. The losers were Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries and Power Grid.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty auto index was up 1 percent and the information technology index rose 0.7 percent, while infra, pharma, PSU Bank, metal and energy were down 0.6-1.4 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4 percent.
On the BSE, healthcare, metal, and realty indices were down 1 percent each, while bank, capital goods and power were down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, the auto index rallied 1 percent and the information technology index was up 0.6 percent.