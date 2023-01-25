English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Live: Atanu Chakraborty On The HDFC-HDFC Bank Mega Merger
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Market falls 1%, Nifty below 17,900; Sensex tumbles 773 points

    On the BSE, bank, power and realty indices shed 2 percent each and information technology, capital goods, healthcare and oil & gas indices fell 1-1.7 percent.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 25, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

    The Indian benchmark indices lost more than 1 percent on January 25 with the Nifty finishing below 17,900 amid selling seen across the sectors, especially in power, oilÂ and gas and financials.

    After a negative start, the market extended the selling as the day progressed, with indices hitting a one-week lowÂ and the Nifty breaching 17,900 intraday, but saw some recovery from the dayâ€™s low.

    At close, the Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27Â percent at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points or 1.25Â percent at 17,892.

    Stocks and sectors

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,205.06-773.69 -1.27%
    Nifty 5017,891.95-226.35 -1.25%
    Nifty Bank41,647.65-1,085.80 -2.54%
    Nifty 50 17,891.95 -226.35 (-1.25%)
    Wed, Jan 25, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Maruti Suzuki8,784.1085.30 +0.98%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports713.15-48.05 -6.31%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto12957.20-3.65 -0.03%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank4040.30-150.00 -3.58%