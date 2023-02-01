English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    SEBI examining Adani Group shares rout: Report

    The share plunge was sparked by a report by Hindenburg Research last week which alleged improper use by the Adani Group of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

    Market regulator SEBI is examining a recent crash in shares of Adani Group and looking into any possible irregularities in a share sale by its flagship company, Reuters reported on February 1 quoting sources.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) examination comes on a day when Adani Group shares plunged, extending losses in seven listed companies to $86 billion in the wake of a US short-seller report.

    Spokespeople for Adani Group and SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    SEBI is undertaking a full-scale examination of the fall in shares, the source said, declining to be identified as the matter is confidential.