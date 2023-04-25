SEBI bars brokers from creating bank guarantees by pledging clients' fund

SEBI clips stock brokers wings

In a move that will add to the working capital requirements of stock brokers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a circular, has prohibited the utilisation of clients' funds for the creation of bank guarantees.

Per the current prevailing practice, stock brokers and clearing members pledge client funds with banks which in turn issue Bank Guarantees (BGs)to clearing corporations for higher amounts. This implicit leverage exposes the market and especially the client's funds to market risks.

Also read: SEBI's order in the CARE Ratings scandal tackles the symptom, not the cause

The market regulator has directed that from the beginning of May, no new BGs shall be created out of clients’ funds by stock brokers and clearing members. Secondly, existing BGs created out of clients’ funds shall be wound down by September 30 of this year.

The regulator has also clarified that the provisions of this framework shall not be applicable to proprietary funds of stock brokers and clearing members in any segment. Any proprietary funds of the stock broker deposited with CM in the capacity of a client will also not attract the provisions of this circular.

Further, additional monitoring and reporting burden has also been imposed on stock exchanges and clearing corporations. Starting from June 1 this year, exchanges and clearing corporations will have to submit collateral data which will concern itself with further classifications, namely, the total BG amount as collateral raised by a broker or clearing member, the portion marked clients funds out of the total raised BGs, and the total portion marked as proprietary funds out of the total raised BGs.

For now, stock brokers and clearing members have been directed to provide a certificate, by a statutory auditor confirming the implementation of this mechanism. The regulator has directed that such a certificate should be submitted to stock exchanges or clearing corporations by October 16 this year.

On the other hand, stock exchanges and clearing corporations have been mandated to verify the compliance of the provisions of the circular in their periodic inspections and reporting. They have also been directed to evolve adequate mechanisms to address cases of stock brokers and clearing members who do not comply with the provisions of the circular by the stipulated dates.