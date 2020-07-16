App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 75.23 per dollar

Rupee is likely to hover in the band of 75.50-74 levels in coming days, says Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee opened lower at 75.23 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 75.14, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On July 15 the domestic currency extended the early gains and ended at day's high at 75.14 per dollar against Tuesday close of 75.41.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 202.70 points or 0.56% at 36254.51, and the Nifty was up 39.20 points or 0.37% at 10657.40.
The USD-INR pair fell from 75.5 levels on the back of fresh short being added at higher levels. We feel the rupee will appreciate against the US dollar and could move towards 75 levels again, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.23 in the last session. The open interest rose 3.3% in the last session, it added.

Oil prices slid on Thursday after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to ease record supply curbs from August, though the drop was cushioned by hopes for a swift US demand pick-up after a bigger-than-expected drawdown from the country’s crude stocks.

"The slide in dollar index to five week lows and persistent inflows in domestic equities have been the primary factors which have set the stage for the Indian rupee to regain some lost ground and witness appreciation. The near term sentiments point to a favorable outlook for the domestic currency, given the rising risk appetite in the markets and the fact that the local unit is underpinned by the key level of 75.50," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

related news

"Going forward, rupee is likely to hover in the band of 75.50-74 levels in coming days. Alongside, markets would also be closely tracking any development with regards to a potential vaccine as the no. of Covid-19 infections continue to surge," she added.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

