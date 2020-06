Indian rupee has erased some of its early gains but trading higher at 75.54 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 11 paise higher at 75.50 per dollar against previous close of 75.61. It traded in the range of 75.42 - 75.56.

At 12:35 IST, the Sensex was up 222.41 points or 0.65% at 34179.10, and the Nifty was up 55.90 points or 0.56% at 10102.60.

After the week-long bounce in equities, we have seen some notable weakness in the last few sessions as investors booked profits in risk assets, it added.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.71 in the last session. The open interest remained flat for the June series while for the July series it increased marginally by 2.2%, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday amid some speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields at its policy meeting.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as an industry report showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, renewing concerns about oversupply and slumping fuel demand in the world's largest crude consumer.