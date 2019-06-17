App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Market lacking clear direction, wait for a breakout

We are still hopeful and expect the market to break out in the upward direction. On the higher side, 11950-12,000 has become a sturdy wall to cross

Sameet Chavan
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was yet another week of consolidation for our markets in the absence of major triggers. The index started off well with some hope of surpassing the stiff hurdle of 12,000, but once again the attempt turned unsuccessful.

During the remaining part of last week, the index kept oscillating around the lower end of the range to eventually conclude a tad above the 11,800 mark.

Close

Although the markets consolidated last week, the overall bias remained on the negative side, and hence any intra-week pull back was getting sold into.

Sameet Chavan
Sameet Chavan
Chief Analyst- Technicals & Derivatives|Angel Broking

Now, with this price development, we can see the trading range getting shrunk further. Whenever this happens, we will get a breakout (on either side) from the congestion zone.

On the lower side, 11,769 is the level to watch out for. Any sustainable move below this could trigger a sell-off and the index is likely to head towards 11,600-11,550 levels.

However, looking at the broader picture, we are still hopeful and expect the market to break out in the upward direction. On the higher side, 11,950-12,000 has become a sturdy wall.

At this juncture, the pragmatic strategy would be to stay light and wait for a breakout from the mentioned range to create aggressive positions. Meanwhile, keep focusing on individual stocks that are providing better trading opportunities.

Here is a list of two stocks that could offer 7-10 percent return in the next 14-21 sessions:

PI Industries: Buy| Target: Rs. 1170.05| Target: Rs 1250| Stop Loss: Rs 1128| Upside 7%

Despite the overall broader market destruction, this stock has been maintaining its sturdy structure for a long time. On Friday, this stock bucked the trend and in the process managed to give yet another breakout to clock fresh record highs.

If we look at the volume activity, it has risen substantially; providing credence to the price development. We expect this outperformance to continue and fresh leg of the rally to unfold in days to come.

Thus, we recommend buying at current level for the target of Rs 1250 and a stop loss should be fixed at Rs 1128.

Wockhardt: Buy| LTP: Rs 387.25| Target: Rs 424| Stop Loss: Rs 373| Upside 10%

The entire ‘Pharmaceutical’ space has been undergoing a difficult period and there has been no respite even after underperforming for nearly four years now.

The ‘Nifty Pharma’ index is trading at its multi-year lows and on Friday, we saw some signs of near term bounce. Some of the larger peers rebounded sharply to provide some ray of hope for this beaten down sector.

We like’ Wockpharma’ because it has been making valiant efforts to surpass its hurdle of Rs 400, which would unfold a strong upward rally.

But before this, we have been witnessing some buying at lower levels and hence, with an anticipation of a breakout, we recommend buying at current levels for a target of Rs 424 and the stop loss should be fixed at Rs 372.

(The author is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.