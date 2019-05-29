App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB falls 4% on reporting huge loss in Q4; Morgan Stanley remains bearish

Morgan Stanley prefers large corporate lenders (over PNB) where it sees much better risk-reward

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank shares fell 3.7 percent intraday on May 29 after it reported a big loss in quarter ended March 2019.

Hence, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley retained underweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 75, implying a 13 percent downside from current levels.

The stock was quoting at Rs 83.70, down Rs 2.50, or 2.90 percent on the BSE, at 1119 hours IST.

The brokerage said balance sheet is weak given CET-I ratio at just 6.2 percent. "Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) is weak and any improvement will be gradual, it said, adding core PPoP is 14 percent below its estimate owing to lower margin/fees.

related news

Therefore, Morgan Stanley prefers large corporate lenders where it sees much better risk-reward.

The March quarter loss at Rs 4,700 crore was led by higher provisions and weak PPoP, against loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal due to Neerav Modi-led alleged fraud.

Provisions for bad loans halved to Rs 10,071 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 20,353.1 crore in the same period last fiscal but increased sharply compared to Rs 2,754 crore reported in December quarter.

Slippages increased sequentially to Rs 7,300 crore in Q4, which are far higher than Morgan Stanley's expectation of Rs 4,000 crore.

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances improved to 15.5 percent (Rs 78,473 crore) against 16.33 percent (Rs 77,733 crore) in the previous quarter given strong sequential loan growth.

Likewise, the net NPAs as a percentage of net advances also dropped to 6.56 percent (Rs 30,038 crore) against 8.22 percent (Rs 35,675 crore) sequentially.

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 74.5 percent in March quarter against 68.9 percent in the December quarter but net interest margin contracted sequentially to 2.45 percent against 2.64 percent.

Net interest income during the quarter fell by 37.15 percent YoY to Rs 4,200.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 with loan growth at 5.7 percent YoY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 29, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab National Bank #Result Analysis

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Nick Jonas announces Blood, a memoir of the Jonas Brothers' musical tr ...

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Katrina Kaif on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: I am unaware of wh ...

Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to a troll who called him 'double s ...

Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Mother India

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Kejriwal Admits Modi Wave ‘Rubbed Off on Delhi’, But Insists AAP W ...

Huawei May Call Its Android Alternative Ark OS, if The EU Trademark Fi ...

Huma Qureshi Joins Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell in Zack Snyder's 'Army ...

The Paradox of Rahul Gandhi: Why Congress's Biggest Weakness is Also I ...

Been an Emotional Roller Coaster: Former Aussie Spinner Robertson on B ...

Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Sta ...

Storm Hannah Reveals Prehistoric Forest in UK Beach, Hidden from Sight ...

Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul

Dream11 For ICC World Cup 2019: How to Play, Earn Points, Change in Ru ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Expect the unexpected as PM decides on composition o ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Time for bold reforms; resized restructure

PM Modi to host Chinese president Xi Jinping for an informal summit, s ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,900; PSU banks, met ...

Hindustan Copper shares rise after state-run firm's net profit jumps 8 ...

Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit for third day in a row; stock d ...

Stay away from pharma stocks, specifically Sun Pharma, says stock expe ...

Rajasthan Congress in disarray; all guns trained on Ashok Gehlot for f ...

Payal Tadvi suicide case: All three accused doctors arrested for abett ...

Two-member NIA team reaches Colombo to probe possible Islamic State li ...

Jet Airways revival: Asking banks to write-off Rs 8,500-cr outstanding ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Erratic serves, piling double faults prove Jelena Os ...

Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, ...

Writer-actor Dhruv Sehgal on his struggle to hold on to the Little Thi ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.