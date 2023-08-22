English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Paytm gains on plan to build AI software stack, positive projection

    The AI system will help various financial institutes in capturing possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new kinds of risks due to advancements in AI.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
    ..

    The Noida-based mobile payments firm has also seen its merchant subscription reach eight million through various payment-facilitating devices such as PoS devices and soundboxes.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, were trading over 2 percent higher on August 22 morning after the mobile payments giant shared plans to invest in AI to build an artificial general intelligence software stack.

    In the annual report for FY23, CEO Vijay Shekar Sharma said Paytm, which pioneered mobile payments in India, was building an artificial general intelligence system which would help various financial institutes in capturing possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new risks arising out of advances in AI.

    Follow our market blog for all the live action

    Sharma added India could become a net exporter of payment technology, software and hardware even as the country was expected to reach 500 million payment consumers and 100 million merchants.

    "True economic GDP growth benefit of reaching the last person in the financial system will be our success. We have set our mission to enable 500 million Indians to get the benefits of mainstream economic growth. This begins by enabling them with mobile payments and helping extend various other financial services like loans, insurance etc. to them," Sharma said in the letter.

    Related stories

    Paytm has seen its lending platform business take off, helping the company reduce its losses ahead of its timeline of EBITDA positivity before ESOP. It has disbursed loans worth Rs 15,000 crore, the report said.

    The Noida-based mobile payments firm’s merchant subscription has eight million through various payment-facilitating devices such as PoS devices and Soundbox. The soundbox announces successful UPI payments based on QR codes and has been a runaway success being been followed by its competitors, it said.

    At 11.15 am, the stock was trading at Rs 859.50 on the National Stock Exchange, up  2.57 percent from the previous close.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PayTm
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 11:21 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!