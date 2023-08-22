Paytm gains on plan to build AI software stack, positive projection

The Noida-based mobile payments firm has also seen its merchant subscription reach eight million through various payment-facilitating devices such as PoS devices and soundboxes.

Shares of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, were trading over 2 percent higher on August 22 morning after the mobile payments giant shared plans to invest in AI to build an artificial general intelligence software stack.

In the annual report for FY23, CEO Vijay Shekar Sharma said Paytm, which pioneered mobile payments in India, was building an artificial general intelligence system which would help various financial institutes in capturing possible risks and frauds, while also protecting them from new risks arising out of advances in AI.

Sharma added India could become a net exporter of payment technology, software and hardware even as the country was expected to reach 500 million payment consumers and 100 million merchants.

"True economic GDP growth benefit of reaching the last person in the financial system will be our success. We have set our mission to enable 500 million Indians to get the benefits of mainstream economic growth. This begins by enabling them with mobile payments and helping extend various other financial services like loans, insurance etc. to them," Sharma said in the letter.

Paytm has seen its lending platform business take off, helping the company reduce its losses ahead of its timeline of EBITDA positivity before ESOP. It has disbursed loans worth Rs 15,000 crore, the report said.

The Noida-based mobile payments firm’s merchant subscription has eight million through various payment-facilitating devices such as PoS devices and Soundbox. The soundbox announces successful UPI payments based on QR codes and has been a runaway success being been followed by its competitors, it said.

At 11.15 am, the stock was trading at Rs 859.50 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.57 percent from the previous close.

