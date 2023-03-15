English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Paras Defence stock gains on signing pact with Israel's CONTROP

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with CONTROP Precision Technologies, to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and global defence sector.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies (Paras Defence) gained 5 percent in early deals on March 15 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Israel-based CONTROP Precision Technologies.

    The defence company informed the exchanges on Wednesday that has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on March 14, 2023, with CONTROP Precision Technologies, to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and global defence sector.

    In accordance to the pact, the parties intend to form a Joint Venture Company in India for manufacturing Electro-Optic Systems for various applications, aligning with the Government of India's Make in India initiative, Paras Defence said in the regulatory filing.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    At 10:43 am, shares of Paras Defence were trading percent 3.7 higher at Rs 498.15 on the BSE. After scaling a high of Rs 785.90 apiece in September 2022, the stock has been moving southwards with investors booking profits.

    Related stories

    The government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat has encouraged investors to look at defence stocks. A section of the market believes public defence companies could be a risky bet.

    Paras Defence is a leading player in India’s Defence and space industry and one of the very few Indian companies with specialised technology competencies like Optics and EMP (Electro-Magnetic Pulse) protection.

    Read more | Private defence stocks over public ones? Here’s what the market thinks

    It provides products and services to five key product verticals – Defence & Space Optics (51 percent of FY22 revenues), Defence electronics & EMP solutions (26 percent), Heavy engineering (23 percent) and through subsidiaries Drones and Antidrone systems, according to Nuvama Wealth Research.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Paras Defence #Paras Defence and Space Technologies
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 11:10 am