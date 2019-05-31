ONGC trims marginally on dismal Q4 show, brokerages maintain positive outlook

Global brokerage firms remained positive on state-owned oil & gas exploration company ONGC despite a weak Q4 show, with CLSA expecting a big re-rating on the stock.

Reiterating buy call on the stock and raising price target to Rs 285 from Rs 240, CLSA raised its EPS estimates by 14-18 percent for FY20-21, though a slew of one-offs caused a big miss in Q4.

"Q4 standalone PAT was well below estimates on one-off charges & impairments. EBITDA missed by a smaller 5 percent," the brokerage said, adding Q4 results confirmed a subsidy exemption for FY19.

CLSA believes that subsidy burden fears should be allayed.

Macquarie also has an outperform call on ONGC with a price target at Rs 210, though Q4 EBITDA-EPS was significantly below consensus and estimates.

The state-run oil company reported a massive 51 percent year-on-year degrowth in profit at Rs 4,044 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue during the quarter fell 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 26,758 crore and operating income slipped 26.6 percent with margin contraction of 1,360 bps YoY.

The miss in earnings was led by both onshore and offshore segment. A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates for profit were Rs 6,255 crore on revenue of Rs 24,974 crore and EBITDA at Rs 12,874 crore with margin at 51.5 percent for the quarter.

