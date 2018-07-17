Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Magma Fincorp & Rajasthan Cylinders rose the most in last 5 days

The market is trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty at 11,010 and the Sensex gaining 204 points at 36,527.

Market breadth was strong with 1036 stocks advancing on the NSE, 700 declining, and 329 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1371 stocks advanced and 1112 declined and 140 were unchanged.

Federal Bank has gained 12.77 percent. The share price rallied 13.6 percent intraday after reporting better earnings growth on lower provisions and strong loan growth for the quarter ended June.

Profit during the quarter grew by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 262.7 crore and net interest income jumped 22.4 percent to Rs 980 crore, with loan growth at 24 percent YoY.

Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.12 percent, improving a bit from 3.11 percent in previous quarter.

This is followed by Fortune Financial Services which gained 11.39 percent. These are followed by Shiva Texyarn which added 11.18 percent while Arrow Greentech gained 10.2 percent. Petron Engineering is up 10.02 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Magma Fincorp was trading with volumes of 2,605,199 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,924 shares, an increase of 37,527.81 percent. Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers was trading with volumes of 229,030 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,234 shares, an increase of 18,456.96 percent.

Dr Lal PathLabs was trading with volumes of 206,464 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,643 shares, an increase of 12,469.34 percent. Electrosteel Steels was trading with volumes of 261,684 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,151 shares, an increase of 4,980.65 percent.