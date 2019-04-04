Morgan Stanley sells stake in Just Dial, Fidelity buys in Hinduja Global Solutions

Morgan Stanley France SAS sold 3,78,115 shares of Just Dial at Rs 579.55 per share on NSE, as per bulk deals data on April 4.

Smaller Cap World Fund Inc offloaded 8,88,398 shares of Varroc Engineering at Rs 575.02 on NSE and 8,87,500 shares on BSE at Rs 575 per share.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc VA bought 1,15,128 shares and Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies Pool purchased 2,77,453 shares of Hinduja Global Solutions at Rs 625 per share on NSE.

Seema Aggarwal bought 94,000 shares of GSS Infotech at Rs 115.99 per share and Jhaveri Trading and Investment purchased 85,000 shares of Lambodhara Textiles at Rs 52.56 per share on NSE.

Mazda Limited further purchased 24,551 shares of itself at Rs 439.49 per share on NSE.

Selling continued in Indian Energy Exchange as SG Bric III Trading LLC offloaded 22,85,150 shares of company at Rs 163 per share on NSE and Siguler Guff NJDM Investment Holdings sold 31,25,000 shares at same price on BSE.

On the BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 3,86,10,038 shares of Wipro at Rs 258.9 per share while Custodian of Enemy Property of India sold 4,43,97,818 shares of company at same price.