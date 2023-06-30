English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Jun 30, 2023 / 04:31 pm

    Closing Bell: Market extends gains; Nifty around 19,200, Sensex jumps 803 pts

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up 2.5 percent and PSU Bank index up 2 percent. Auto, capital goods indices up nearly 2 percent each.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 03:25 PM IST

        Jubilant Food postpones completion deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024

      • 03:22 PM IST

        Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs.2,191 Crore

      • 03:22 PM IST

        Dollar firm ahead of PCE numbers, briefly pokes head above 145 yen

      • 03:18 PM IST

        Kotak Institutional Equities maintains sell rating on Voltas, target cut to Rs 710

      • 03:15 PM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary in Puerto Rico undertakes restructuring of facility to enhance production volume

      • 03:11 PM IST

        Canara Bank gains on board nod to Rs 7,500-crore fund-raising plan

      • 03:06 PM IST

        Gold faces quarterly decline as rate hike bets grow

      • 03:05 PM IST

        PKH Ventures IPO subscribed 3% on first day of bidding

      • 03:02 PM IST

        Sensex gains 750 pts, Nifty near 19,200; M&M, IndusInd Bank, Infosys top gainers

      • 03:00 PM IST

        Oil heads for fourth straight quarterly decline

      • 02:59 PM IST

        IdeaForge Technology IPO closes today, issue subscribed 84 times

      • 02:53 PM IST

        KNR Constructions subsidiary signs concession agreement with NHAI for four laning road project in Karnataka

      • 02:48 PM IST

        Cyient DLM IPO subscribed 32.95 times on final day

      • 02:46 PM IST

        Zim Laboratories to make strategic investment in Australia, MENA region to expand presence

      • 02:35 PM IST

        Aditya Birla Capital shares rose 1 percent after huge block deal

      • 02:25 PM IST


        IT stocks trades higher after strong US data

      • 02:09 PM IST

        IdeaForge Technology IPO closes today, issue subscribed 70.6 times

      • 02:02 PM IST

        Sensex above 64,500, Nifty around 19,150; IT, auto gains 2% each

      • 01:56 PM IST

        Suzlon Energy gains 3%, trades at 5-year-high levels

      • 01:53 PM IST

        PKH Ventures IPO off to a slow start, subscribed 3%

      • 01:46 PM IST

        European market trade higher with CAC, DAX up 0.5 percent each

      • 01:44 PM IST

        IdeaForge Technology IPO closes today, issue subscribed 53.63 times

      • 01:33 PM IST

        M&M hits 52-week high after receiving PLI eligibility certificate

      • 01:30 PM IST

        48.43 lakh shares of Bandhan Bank change hands in block deal

      • 01:20 PM IST

        Morgan Stanley keeps Underweight call on Multi Commodity Exchange of India, target at Rs 1,125

      • 01:18 PM IST

        Sanghi Industries resumes operations at Gujarat-based cement plant

      • 01:15 PM IST

        South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings reduces stake in Syrma SGS Technology

      • 01:07 PM IST

        Leading Light Fund VCC the Triumph Fund sells 1.47% stake in Global Surfaces

      • 01:03 PM IST

        Kalpataru Projects International bags 2 orders worth Rs 1,008 crore

      • 12:56 PM IST

        Tridhya Tech plans to raise up to Rs 26.41 crores from IPO; opens on June 30, 2023

      • 12:53 PM IST

        Cyient DLM IPO subscribed 14.72 times on final day

      • 12:50 PM IST

        Goldman Sachs picks additional shares worth Rs 1,099.8 crore in Adani Green Energy; stock down

      • 12:43 PM IST

        MT Educare defaults on payment of principal & interest amount of Rs 32.33 cr

      • 12:40 PM IST

        Bikaji Foods International trades lower on stake sale

      • 12:35 PM IST

        ABB India bags order from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

      • 12:29 PM IST

        Adani Enterprises trades in red as investors rush to book profit

      • 12:16 PM IST

        Adani Transmission plunges 6% as 3.45% equity changes hands in large deal

      • 12:09 PM IST

        Advanced Enzyme jumps 4% as ICICI Mutual Fund acquires stake

      • 12:02 PM IST

        Indices at day's high; Nifty above 19,100, Sensex rises 500 pts

      • 11:57 AM IST

        Easy Trip Planners falls after 18% equity changes hands

      • 11:52 AM IST

        Zydus Wellness gains after Norges Bank sells stake

      • 11:45 AM IST

        Granules India falls after cyberattack erodes topline

      • 11:43 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank jumps 2% post key appointments at top management level

      • 11:42 AM IST

      • 11:30 AM IST

        Dalmia Bharat Sugar rises on board nod to demerger of 2 non-core units

      • 11:23 AM IST

        Amrutanjan Healthcare spikes 14% after buyback announcement

      • 11:16 AM IST

        IdeaForge Technology IPO closes today, issue subscribed 53.63 times

      • 11:08 AM IST

        Cyient DLM IPO subscribed 10.32 times on final day

      • 11:05 AM IST

        Nifty Pharma index rose 1 percent led by Sun Pharma, Biocon, Divis Lab

      • 11:00 AM IST

        Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 470 pts, Nifty at 19,100; IT, pharma, PSU bank up 1-2%

      • 10:47 AM IST

        SBI Life Insurance Company board reappoint Mahesh Kumar Sharma as MD & CEO

      • 10:41 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 1 percent led by Indian Bank, PNB, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

      • 10:39 AM IST

        Madhucon Projects appoints Sambasiva Rao Jasty as additional director for finance & accounts

      • 10:32 AM IST

        Power Grid gets board approval for three investment proposals worth Rs 389 crore

      • 10:30 AM IST

        AMC stocks surge up to 13% as SEBI defers rationalisaton of TER

      • 10:23 AM IST

        BSE Information Technology index rose 2 percent supported by 63 Moons Technologies, Kellton Tech Solutions, Sasken Technologies

      • 10:18 AM IST

        BPCL share price flat on fundraising plan; Citi maintains a 'buy' rating

      • 10:13 AM IST

        KNR Constructions gains after subsidiary bags road project in Karnataka

      • 10:11 AM IST

        Zydus Lifesciences shares gain on tentative nod from USFDA for Palbociclib tablets

      • 10:00 AM IST

        CreditAccess Grameen slumps 6% after large deals, promoter likely seller

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Canara shares rise on fundraising approval

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma shares fall as subsidiary undertakes facility restructuring

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Nifty Bank index up 0.5 percent led by Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank

      • 09:22 AM IST

        3.8 crore shares of Adani Transmissionchange hands in block deal

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Tata Communications to acquire US-based Kaleyra in all cash deal

      • 09:10 AM IST

        L&T Technology partners with Palo Alto Networks for security services & 5G solutions

      • 08:58 AM IST

        Procter & Gamble India to invest $244 million to set up manufacturing facility

      • 08:54 AM IST

        Ashok Leyland expects 8-10% growth in commercial vehicles this fiscal

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Reliance Capital lenders approve Hinduja’s bid of Rs 9,661 crore for company

      • 08:50 AM IST

        NSE-BSE showed maturity in reverting Bank Nifty expiry decision: Sebi's Madhabi Buch

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund makes a quiet debut, with two debt funds

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Promoter to sell up to 5.8% stake in Creditaccess Grameen via block deal

      • 08:44 AM IST

        MCX extends software services deal with 63 Moons Tech for the 'last time'

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Foreign institutional investors buy shares worth Rs 12,350 crore on June 28

      • 08:38 AM IST

        HDFC makes HDFC Life a subsidiary by raising its stake to 50.33%

      • 08:33 AM IST

        US weekly jobless claims post biggest drop in 20 months as economy shows stamina

      • 08:29 AM IST

        China's factory activity extends declines as demand weakens

      • 08:26 AM IST

        For Nifty 18,800 and 18,650 can acts as supports: Apurva Sheth

      • 08:17 AM IST

        TD Power promoters, shareholders likely to sell 24.2% stake worth Rs 800 crore via block deal

      • 08:10 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Sebi halves IPO listing time to 3 days

      • 08:00 AM IST

        Above 18,900/63,700 Nifty could rally towards 19,100-19,150: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:54 AM IST

        Senco Gold sets price band at Rs 301-317 for Rs 405-crore IPO

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed; Nikkei, Taiwan down, Shanghai, Kospi gain

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Gold struggles for momentum as traders await key US inflation data

      • 07:42 AM IST

        19000-19200 band could be the next resistance for Nifty in the near term: Deepak Jasani

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Brent oil set to notch first monthly gain this year on supply fears

      • 07:30 AM IST

        Dow, S&P gain with bank rally countering rate worries

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex64,718.56803.14 +1.26%
      Nifty 5019,189.05216.95 +1.14%
      Nifty Bank44,747.35419.55 +0.95%
      Nifty 50 19,189.05 216.95 (1.14%)
      Fri, Jun 30, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,453.6058.60 +4.20%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports739.25-17.25 -2.28%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29563.00720.00 +2.50%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6209.10-1.95 -0.03%


    • June 30, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
    • June 30, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

      Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP), Kotak Securities



      There is a clear picture emerging that India has been showing strong resilience in all the growth parameters and are poised to do well going ahead. With most global economies, including China, witnessing degrowth, India has emerged as a green shot in a bleak scenario, hence investors are reposing strong faith in local stocks.

      Technically, a breakout continuation formation on daily charts and a long bullish candle on weekly charts support further uptrend. For bulls, 19050 and 19000 would act as key support zones while 19300-19400 would be crucial resistance areas. However, below 19000, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions. For Bank Nifty, as long as it is trading above 44300 the breakout texture is likely to continue and could move up till 45000-45300.

    • June 30, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

      Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities:

      The bulls continued to dominate the market as the Nifty, reached a new all-time high. This surge in the Nifty followed a breakout from a period of consolidation, indicating strong bullish reversal. The overall trend appears positive in the near term as the index has consistently remained above its moving average.

      Furthermore, the momentum indicator RSI has shown a bullish crossover on the daily timeframe, suggesting strong momentum.

      Looking ahead, there is potential for the index to move towards 19450 in the short term, indicating further upward movement. However, on the downside, there is support at 19000. Overall, the market is currently exhibiting bullish characteristics, with the Nifty reaching new highs as long as it sustains above 19000.

    • June 30, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

      Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      Markets extended the momentum on Friday and gained over a percent, in continuation of the trend. After the initial uptick, Nifty gradually inched higher as the day progressed and finally settled around the day’s high at 19189.05 levels. All sectors, barring metals, participated in the surge wherein recovery in the IT majors combined with continued buoyancy in banking, financial and auto heavyweights played a crucial role. The broader indices also followed suit and gained nearly half a percent each.

      Participants are taking comfort from stability in global markets amid mixed cues and we expect the prevailing tone to continue. We are now eyeing the 19350+ zone in Nifty. Since all sectors are now contributing to the move, the focus should be on stock selection and the same holds for the midcap and smallcap pack as well.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

      The lack of global support had restrained the Indian indices from pursuing their record highs earlier, despite the presence of a resilient domestic macroeconomic background. With positive surprises assisting buoyancy in the global market and the advance of the southwest monsoon, the domestic market succeeded in marching to new highs with renewed strength.

      Global investor sentiments were uplifted by a favourable revision in Q1 GDP, a fall in jobless claims, and the positive outcome of the Fed’s US bank stress test.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

      Rupee Close:

      Indian rupee ended flat at 82.04 per dollar on Friday against Wednesday's close of 82.05.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

      Market Close:

      Benchmark indices ended higher on June 30 with Nifty around 19,200.

      At close, the Sensex was up 803.14 points or 1.26 percentat 64,718.56, and the Nifty was up 216.90 points or 1.14percentat 19,189. About 1,865 shares advanced, 1,543 shares declined, and 132 shares were unchanged.

      The biggest gainers for the day on Nifty were M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma, while losers included Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto.

      All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Information Technology index up 2.5 percent and PSU Bank index up 2 percent. Auto, and capital goods indices rosenearly 2 percent each.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | Jubilant Food postpones completion deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024

      Jubilant FoodWorks informed that the proposed internal restructuring of certain overseas subsidiaries of the company is now likely to be completed on or before June 30, 2024 due to certain regulatory requirements.

      Jubilant FoodWorks informed that the proposed internal restructuring of certain overseas subsidiaries of the company is now likely to be completed on or before June 30, 2024 due to certain regulatory requirements.
    • June 30, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs.2,191 crore

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      Sesnex Today Live Updates | Dollar firm ahead of PCE numbers, briefly pokes head above 145 yen

      The yen weakened past the closely-watched 145 per dollar level on Friday although traders' fears of intervention by Japanese authorities kept it in check, while the dollar was also strong more broadly ahead of U.S. inflation data.

      Barring unexpected interventions, the day's main event for FX markets is the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index, which will be released at 0830 EST (1230 GMT) and will give the latest indicator of whether prices are slowing in the world's largest economy.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | Kotak Institutional Equities View On Voltas 

      -Sell rating, target cut to Rs 710 per share
      -Cut FY24 EPS estimate by 8 percent to factor in summer season washout for room AC business
      -Cut FY25 EPS estimate by 9 percent to reflect continued intense competition & margin pressures

      Voltas was quoting at Rs 760.15, down Rs 1.40, or 0.18 percent.

    • June 30, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary in Puerto Rico undertakes restructuring of facility to enhance production volume

      Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary Auro PR Inc based at Caguas, Puerto Rico, is undertaking a restructuring of its facility to enhance production volume, after completion of commitment for product supply to third party by early July 2023. As a result, Auro PR will not be conducting any manufacturing activity until the repairs / restructuring is complete. During the previous year, Auro PR Inc contributed 1.76% to the consolidated turnover of the company.

      Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 727.50, down Rs 10.25, or 1.39 percent.

