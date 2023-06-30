Closing Bell: Market extends gains; Nifty around 19,200, Sensex jumps 803 pts

June 30, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST





There is a clear picture emerging that India has been showing strong resilience in all the growth parameters and are poised to do well going ahead. With most global economies, including China, witnessing degrowth, India has emerged as a green shot in a bleak scenario, hence investors are reposing strong faith in local stocks.

Technically, a breakout continuation formation on daily charts and a long bullish candle on weekly charts support further uptrend. For bulls, 19050 and 19000 would act as key support zones while 19300-19400 would be crucial resistance areas. However, below 19000, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions. For Bank Nifty, as long as it is trading above 44300 the breakout texture is likely to continue and could move up till 45000-45300.