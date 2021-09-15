MARKET NEWS

English
September 15, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 17,400; NTPC, ONGC top gainers

Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, the auto index added half a percent while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

    Sensex58,450.87203.78 +0.35%
    Nifty 5017,439.6559.65 +0.34%
    Nifty Bank36,617.504.45 +0.01%
    Nifty 50 17,439.65 59.65 (0.34%)
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    NTPC121.255.35 +4.62%
    Axis Bank789.55-4.85 -0.61%
    Nifty Energy21357.00322.10 +1.53%
    Nifty IT35405.60-25.90 -0.07%


  • September 15, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 213.56 points or 0.37% at 58460.65, and the Nifty added 65.10 points or 0.37% at 17445.10. NTPC, Titan Company and ONGC are the top gainers while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra are the top drags.

  • September 15, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao,CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities: COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1805/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Gold has paused near $1800/oz after yesterday’s gain but remains supported by choppiness in US dollar, renewed virus concerns, disappointing economic data from China, concerns about China’s regulatory crackdown and increased geopolitical tensions. ETF investors moved to sidelines after brief inflows earlier in the week. Gold may witness choppy trade along with US dollar however increasing challenges to global economy and easing price pressure in US may keep prices supported. 

  • September 15, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Government open to converting part of Vodafone Idea's dues into stake: Report

    The Centre is reportedly mulling a stake purchase in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea by converting a part of the dues owed by VI in a bid to pacify the investors. The government has also ruled out a fresh infusion of funds into the loss-making telco. As per an Economic Times report, the government is even open to converting more dues into equity after four years, subject to conditions.

    "A decision could be taken by September 15. However, there is no certainty," sources told the publication, adding that there will be no infusion of funds from the government.

  • September 15, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Zee Entertainment shares hits upper circuit as Rare Enterprises, BofA Securities pick up stake: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price gained over 2 percent at open after Rare Enterprises picked half a percent stake. Rare Enterprises, a stock trading firm owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on September 14 picked half a percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

    The firm bought 50 lakh equity shares in the company, representing 0.52 percent of total paid-up equity, at a price of Rs 220.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. The stake is valued at Rs 110.22 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 287.65, up Rs 26.15, or 10.00 percent.

  • September 15, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market at open: Sensex is up 49.76 points or 0.09% at 58296.85, and the Nifty added 13.80 points or 0.08% at 17393.80.

  • September 15, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Indian stock market: Nifty opened higher on September 14 and faced resistance from 17,400 Call writers as it closed with a minor gain of 0.15%. Broader markets witnessed healthy buying as midcap and small cap indices closed with healthy gains. Looking at options data, the Nifty is likely to trade between 17300 and 17400 as both Put and Call writers hold substantial OI. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 5 points while IV was down by 3.32%. The major Put base is at 17300 strike with 42 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 17400 strike with 53 lakh shares.

    Bank Nifty opened higher and made an intraday high of 36840 but failed to sustain at higher levels as it closed with a gain of 0.38%. According to options data, 36500 Call writers covered their position and 36500 Put option witnessed significant OI addition, which should act as immediate support.

  • September 15, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Sebi proposes to tighten timeline for filing settlement applications

    Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed to tighten the timeline of settlement mechanism, whereby it suggested fixing the total timeframe for filing the application at 60 days after receipt of the notice to show cause.

    The total timeframe for filing the application for settlement may be fixed at 60 days of the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or the supplementary notice, whichever is later, Sebi said in a consultation paper.

  • September 15, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

  • September 15, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

  • September 15, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 17-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,408 on the Singaporean Exchange.

