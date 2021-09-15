Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 17,400; NTPC, ONGC top gainers

September 15, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Government open to converting part of Vodafone Idea's dues into stake: Report

The Centre is reportedly mulling a stake purchase in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea by converting a part of the dues owed by VI in a bid to pacify the investors. The government has also ruled out a fresh infusion of funds into the loss-making telco. As per an Economic Times report, the government is even open to converting more dues into equity after four years, subject to conditions.

"A decision could be taken by September 15. However, there is no certainty," sources told the publication, adding that there will be no infusion of funds from the government.