Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at over 4-month low; Nifty Bank below 30,000

Feb 28, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian indices are trading deep in the red with Nikkei tanking over 4 percent
'Slowdown in global oil demand could lead to 2008-like recessionary scenario'
The new year has not been good for crude oil as investors have dumped the black gold and turned to gold on account of its safe-haven appeal.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extend the morning losses as Sensex and Nifty fell over 3 percent each. India VIX was up 22 percent at 21.64. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index fell over 5 percent.
China's February factory PMI seen at lowest since 2009 as coronavirus slams production: Poll
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is forecast to fall sharply to 46 - a level not seen since January 2009 - from 50 a month earlier, according to the median forecast of 25 economists polled by Reuters.
“The prolonged impact of Coronavirus could dent the global economic activity. The role of travel & tourism in India is lower against the globe, so India can outperform. On the other hand, the oil marketing companies can benefit from lower crude oil prices,” said Gautam Chhaochharia of UBS Securities to CNBC-TV18.
TVS Motor opens new showroom: The company inaugurates its flagship showroom in El Salvador. The new showroom will showcase the technology and quality prowess synonymous with TVS Motor Company.