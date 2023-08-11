LIC goes shopping where not too many dare to go

Life Insurance Corp Of India

India's largest institutional investor Life Corporation of India (LIC) has ventured into one of the hotly-contested segments of Dalal Street, with the insurer making fresh investments worth thousands of crores of rupees in the IT sector in the June quarter.

While analysts have turned cautious, the country’s largest life insurer has shown confidence in the IT space by pumping in Rs 8,000-crore in some of India's biggest tech companies.

LIC bought shares worth Rs 3,636 crore in Infosys, Rs 1,973 crore in Tata Consultancy Services, Rs 1,468 crore in Tech Mahindra and Rs 979 crore in HCL Technologies, according to a Prime database report.

The Indian IT industry has hit a rough patch, battling stagnant revenue and profit growth fuelled by fears of a slowdown in the US and Europe, its biggest markets, as rising interest rates bite.

Commenting on LIC's move, Kranthi Bathini from Windmill Securities remarked that LIC's investment approach is deeply rooted in a long-term philosophy. "Valuations have emerged as appealing prospects, even in the face of persistent global macro challenges," he added.

In the June quarter, the insurance giant, which reported a 14-fold surge in profit at Rs 9,543 crore, sold shares worth Rs 1,932 crore in Bajaj Auto.

LIC's held Rs 2.88 lakh crore worth of shares in the financial services firms, which formed the biggest part of its portfolio in the June quarter. FMCG companies were next, with Rs 1.29 lakh crore worth of investments. IT companies together accounted for Rs 14,671 crore worth of investment.