App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insider trades for the week-ended July 6: M&M, ICICI Bank in focus

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Sadbhav Engineering bought 19,577 shares on July 3 and 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty closed 0.54 percent higher for the week-ended July 6 amid fears of a trade war between US and China and depreciating rupee versus the dollar. The index closed above most of its crucial short-term moving averages such as its 5, 13, and 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily charts.

The index failed to held on to its crucial level of 10,800 and closed marginally above 10,770. Most analysts advise investors to wait for a breakout in either side before initiating fresh positions.

Here is a list of top insider buys and sells according to a report by Prime Database:

Insider buys:

related news

Centrum Capital: Centrum ESPS Trust has bought 56,000 shares from the market on July 3.

Future Consumer: Future Consumer Enterprise Employees Welfare Trust has bought 100,000 shares on July 3.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Employees Welfare Trust - ESOP Plan 2016 A/C has bought 115,000 shares on July 4.

Man Infraconstruction: Vatsal P. Shah bought 61,000 shares on July 5.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Sadbhav Engineering bought 19,577 shares on July 3 and 4.

Image309072018

Insider sells:

ICICI Bank: Anirudh Kediyal sold 16,500 shares via a market sale on July 4.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Roshan Gandhi sold 400 shares each on July 2, 3 and 4.Image409072018
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.