MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar in early trade

However, strong macroeconomic data and a weak US currency against its major rivals overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking foreign fund outflows amid a rally in the domestic equity market.

However, strong macroeconomic data and a weak US currency against its major rivals overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.27 against the dollar and dropped further to quote 74.28, a fall of 3 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.25 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.11 crore, as per exchange data.

Close

Related stories

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex surged 278.94 points to hit a fresh intra-day high of 55,122.92, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 85.20 points to record 16,449.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 per cent at 92.97.

Declining prices of food items like vegetables pulled down retail inflation to 5.59 percent in July, bringing it back within the RBI''s comfort zone after two months, official data showed on Thursday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 percent in June and 6.73 percent in July 2020.

Industrial production surged by 13.6 percent in June mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained below the pre-pandemic level.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.55 percent to USD 70.92 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Aug 13, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.