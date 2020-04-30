Ideas For Profit | Why investors should consider GMM Pfaudler's stock

In this edition of deas for Profit today, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should consider this reliable business from a high-quality company
GMM Pfaudler (GMM), a market leader with nearly 60 percent market share in GLE in India, is well placed to capture the opportunity from increasing demand through brownfield expansion and higher capacity utilisation.
The company manufactures glass-lined reactors that are used for carrying out critical chemical processes and non-glass lined equipment like heavy engineering and proprietary products. The majority of its customers are pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals majors like Dr Reddy, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva, Aurobindo, and others.
In this edition of deas for Profit today, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should consider this reliable business from a high-quality company.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 30, 2020 05:04 pm