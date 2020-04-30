Ideas For Profit | Why investors should consider GMM Pfaudler's stock

GMM Pfaudler (GMM), a market leader with nearly 60 percent market share in GLE in India, is well placed to capture the opportunity from increasing demand through brownfield expansion and higher capacity utilisation.

The company manufactures glass-lined reactors that are used for carrying out critical chemical processes and non-glass lined equipment like heavy engineering and proprietary products. The majority of its customers are pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals majors like Dr Reddy, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva, Aurobindo, and others.

In this edition of deas for Profit today, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses why investors should consider this reliable business from a high-quality company.