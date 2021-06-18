business Ideas For Profit | Why a niche player like GNA Axles is a must-have stock in your long-term portfolio As part of the discovery series, Moneycontrol Pro had identified GNA Axles as one of the ideas that can be a part of a long-term portfolio. The stock price has run up 46% since then as compared to 20% rise in Midcap index. And the surge in price has been corroborated by the strong financial performance for Q4FY21.