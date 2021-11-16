MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Which Gold Financing Company Stock To Bet On?

Gold financing took the hot seat after the first wave of the pandemic with every lender flocking into this business given the large stock of gold holding lying idle in the Indian household, and easy access to liquidity for borrowers by pledging the same, to tide over the pandemic-led liquidity crunch. Since gold financing business will continue to deliver promises, which stock then is the right bet for investors? Watch this video to find out.

