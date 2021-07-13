MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | This auto ancillary stock deserves a place in long-term portfolio

On the back of strong product portfolio, Wabco enjoys a leadership position in its market segments. The stock of Wabco is trading at a valuation of 41.9 times FY23 projected earnings – 10% lower than its long-term average of 46 times. We advise investors to buy the stock in a staggered manner. Here’s why.

