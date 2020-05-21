Ideas For Profit | Dr Reddy’s: An opportunity for risk takers

Primed by strong bets on complex pharma opportunities
If you're looking for opportunities in the large-cap pharma space, there's one company which could be interesting because of its product pipeline; Dr Reddy 's.
In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses Dr Reddy's Q4 earnings and the strategy investors should adopt on this one.
Watch the video to know more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 21, 2020 01:30 pm