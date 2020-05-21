App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Dr Reddy’s: An opportunity for risk takers

Primed by strong bets on complex pharma opportunities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you're looking for opportunities in the large-cap pharma space, there's one company which could be interesting because of its product pipeline; Dr Reddy 's.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses Dr Reddy's Q4 earnings and the strategy investors should adopt on this one.

Watch the video to know more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Close
First Published on May 21, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Dr Reddy #Dr Reddy Q4 #Ideas For Profit #investment idea #investment strategy #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 Earnings #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brought back over 20,000 Indians through repatriation flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

Brought back over 20,000 Indians through repatriation flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

Apple and Google Exposure Notification API is incompatible with India's Aarogya Setu; here's why

Apple and Google Exposure Notification API is incompatible with India's Aarogya Setu; here's why

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.