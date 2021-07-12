business Ideas For Profit | Avenue Supermarts: Earnings growth cycle to kick-off post COVID D-Mart is amongst the fastest growing retailers with a track record of robust 40 percent earnings (pre-pandemic) over the last eight to 10 years, and the only listed play in the grocery retail segment. At current price, the stock is trading at 86x its FY23 projected earnings and EV/EBIDTA of 56x its FY23 projections. Higher valuations would sustain given the resumption of strong earnings growth. We advise investors to add the stock to the portfolio.