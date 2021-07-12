MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

Ideas For Profit | Avenue Supermarts: Earnings growth cycle to kick-off post COVID

D-Mart is amongst the fastest growing retailers with a track record of robust 40 percent earnings (pre-pandemic) over the last eight to 10 years, and the only listed play in the grocery retail segment. At current price, the stock is trading at 86x its FY23 projected earnings and EV/EBIDTA of 56x its FY23 projections. Higher valuations would sustain given the resumption of strong earnings growth. We advise investors to add the stock to the portfolio.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.