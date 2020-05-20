Ideas For Profit | Airtel: Impressive results, beneficiary of 'new normal'

Bharti Airtel has posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY20 as the sector is getting re-rated with companies taking tariff hikes.

In Q4FY20, Airtel posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,723 crore, up 15.1 percent on year-on-year (YoY), driven primarily by a 25.2 percent increase in ARPU for India business and 7.7 percent increase for the Africa business.

In this edition of Ideas for profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether this telecom major can be a beneficiary of the new normal.