Ideas For Profit | Airtel: Impressive results, beneficiary of 'new normal'

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether this telecom major can be a beneficiary of the new normal?
Bharti Airtel has posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY20 as the sector is getting re-rated with companies taking tariff hikes.
In Q4FY20, Airtel posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,723 crore, up 15.1 percent on year-on-year (YoY), driven primarily by a 25.2 percent increase in ARPU for India business and 7.7 percent increase for the Africa business.
First Published on May 20, 2020 12:06 pm