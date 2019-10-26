App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank Q2 profit dips 28% on DTA adjustment, but PPoP strong with decline in NPA

ICICI Bank's other income or non-interest income increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,194.22 crore in quarter ended September 2019.

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has reported a 28 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter profit due to deferred tax assets adjustment, but overall earnings were healthy with improvement in asset quality.

Profit after tax dipped to Rs 654.96 crore in Q2FY20, against Rs 908.88 crore in same period last year but profit before tax increased 248 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,367.23 crore in Q2.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 26 percent to Rs 8,057.43 crore with 13 percent credit growth YoY.

Other income or non-interest income increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,194.22 crore in quarter ended September 2019 while pre-provision operating profit grew by 31 percent to Rs 6,874.1 crore YoY.

More to come....

First Published on Oct 26, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #Results

