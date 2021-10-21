MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here is why you should buy Indoco Remedies, Jindal Steel and Apollo Pipes for the short term

For trade in Nifty, we advise traders to wait for the prices to dip towards 18,100 –18,000 to initiate a fresh long position for an appropriate risk-reward ratio, said Rohan Patil of Bonanza Portfolio

RohanPatil
October 21, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In the previous week, Nifty50 witnessed three gap-up openings in three consecutive trading sessions and formed a continuation gap on the daily chart. Benchmark index, on October 19, engulfed its previous day's candle and formed an immediate top at 18,600.

On October 20, the benchmark index witnessed a flat opening and later got hammered on the lower side with intense selling. Overall, it was a bear-favoured day where the index filled its continuation gap created on October 18 and close below 18,300 levels.

If we draw an upward rising trend line from the low of 15,513 on July 28 and connect it to October 1's low, which is 17,452, then the next support for the prices is placed at 18,000 levels which is the next point of the trend line support. And the lower band of the trend line is also supported with a 21-day exponential moving average on the daily time frame.

The advance to decline ratio was 1:4 in favour of bears where 11 stocks are on the advancing side and 39 stocks are on the declining side in the Nifty50. India VIX was at 18.31 and was above its 200-daily EMA which means that the volatility is set to increase and traders/investors should not go aggressively long.

As the prices are approaching near its trend line support, it is advisable to wait for the prices to dip towards 18,100 – 18,000 to initiate a fresh long position for an appropriate risk-reward ratio. The resistance is pegged near 18,500 levels if the price successfully breaks the above level then a new high will be on the cards for the Benchmark index.

Close

Related stories

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Indoco Remedies: Buy | LTP: Rs 469.55 | Stop Loss: Rs 450 | Target: Rs 505 | Return: 7.5 percent

Indoco has given a spectacular rally from the low of Rs 275 on March 12, to a high of Rs 530.25 on August 12, and post that rally prices went in a sideways consolidation for almost ten weeks and traded in a range between Rs 440 to Rs 480 levels.

The stock has formed an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart within that ten weeks period and finally broken out of ascending triangle pattern at Rs 478 levels on October 18 and the prices have registered a decisive breakout that suggests a change in the trend from sideways to upside.

The stock is trading above its 21, 50 & 100-day exponential moving averages on a daily time frame, which is positive for the prices in the near term.

When we observe volume activity there has been above-average volume set up from the past couple of days on the daily chart, which indicates accumulation phase. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading above 60 levels with positive crossover on the daily scale.

Image520102021

Jindal Steel & Power: Buy | LTP: Rs 441.20 | Stop Loss: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 476 | Return: 8 percent

The prices were trading in a channel formation for the past five months and have formed a trend line resistance at Rs 430 levels.

Jindal Steel has broken out of a channel pattern at Rs 446.50 levels on October 14 and the prices have registered a decisive breakout that suggests a change in the trend from sideways to upside.

From the last two trading sessions, prices have given a throwback near its trend line support, which is placed near Rs 430 levels.

Stock is trading above its 21, 50 & 100-day exponential moving averages on the daily time frame, which is positive for the prices in the near term.

The MACD indicator is reading above its centerline with a positive crossover above its signal line. Momentum oscillator RSI (14) is reading near 60 levels which indicates positive momentum will like to continue ahead.

Image620102021

Apollo Pipes: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,880.60 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,765 | Target: Rs 2,110 | Return: 12 percent

The stock is trading in a higher high higher bottom formation on the daily time frame indicates a progressive uptrend in the counter.

Prices are trading within the rising channel pattern and the lower band of the pattern is supported with a 21-day exponential moving average.

On the indicator front, momentum oscillator RSI (14) is hovering near 60 levels and has found support near its previous support zones. The recent dip in the prices can be utilized as a fresh buying opportunity in the counter.

Image720102021Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
RohanPatil Rohan Patil is the Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Tags: #Apollo Pipes #Indoco Remedies #Jindal Steel & Power #Stocks Views #Technicals
first published: Oct 21, 2021 07:34 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.