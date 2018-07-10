App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Sec sees IT as a winning horse going forward, bullish on Voltas and Symphony

"I am not bearish on the market right now but have kept a selective bullish bias," Dipen Sheth of HDFC Securities said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market is trading steady right now despite rising oil prices and global trade war tensions, though some investors were a little bit circumspect of the market in 2018 after a stellar rally in 2017.

The Nifty fell more than 10 percent to hit a 2018 closing low of 9,998.05 (on March 23) after hitting an all-time high of 11,171.55 (January 29), but then showed a gradual and smart recovery of 9 percent from the lows to trade around 10,900 now.

The market cracked in February and March, pulled back smartly and is now holding steady. "I am not bearish on the market right now but have kept a selective bullish bias," Dipen Sheth of HDFC Securities said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation

He said recent news about the company granting loan guarantees to its group company is a negative as it is taking on unnecessary exposure to liabilities.

Dipen Sheth
Dipen Sheth
Head-Institutional Research|HDFC Securities
Technology companies

Sheth feels IT is a 'winning horse' right now. "Q1 FY19 is expected to be a seasonally strong quarter and investors will read through cross-currency headwinds. Midcaps are trading around 12-16 earnings. In lagecaps, TCS is trading at 20 times or more."

Consumer durablesVoltas and Symphony are his picks in the consumer durables space. "One can accumulate Voltas around Rs 500-520 levels. Symphony is currently trading around Rs 1,400 levels after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,212.75 in January. It has corrected more than 36 percent from its 52-week high." He sees strong earnings visibility in both these companies.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:57 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.