HDFC Sec sees IT as a winning horse going forward, bullish on Voltas and Symphony

The market is trading steady right now despite rising oil prices and global trade war tensions, though some investors were a little bit circumspect of the market in 2018 after a stellar rally in 2017.

The Nifty fell more than 10 percent to hit a 2018 closing low of 9,998.05 (on March 23) after hitting an all-time high of 11,171.55 (January 29), but then showed a gradual and smart recovery of 9 percent from the lows to trade around 10,900 now.

The market cracked in February and March, pulled back smartly and is now holding steady. "I am not bearish on the market right now but have kept a selective bullish bias," Dipen Sheth of HDFC Securities said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.