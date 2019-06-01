Have investment anxiety? Here are 3 steps to help you manage it

Rahul Jain

It has been a week since the elections have concluded and considering the market gyrations – it is expected that it will take some time to stabilize. As seen on the day of elections, the Nifty underwent a yo-yo of movements. It peaked at 12:00 am by 200 points and then, thereon dropped by 100 points. Such market movement can prove to be eclectic for any investor.

The toughest thing for any investor in such times is to remain convinced towards their game plan. Today, let me take you through some tried and tested methods on how to best manage investment anxiety.

Think out loud

Investment behavior drives majority of your investment performance. Therefore, make every attempt to move out of your emotional response centers. Avoid making big changes before getting them checked with trusted sources.

Generally, when we are hit with a crisis situation or experience panic, then our brain goes into an overdrive and we start analyzing historical trends with minute accuracy. We thereon, try to replicate decisions or actions which had proven to be successful previously – this may not be the best course of action to ever take. Most importantly, when stuck in such a situation don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Reflect on your values

Our values are generally long-term drivers of why we choose to invest in the first place. Investing is the process where you will experience several ups and downs – and such times will be a good place to revisit your values. The values will allow you to reflect on the reasons you choose in the first place.

If you make significant decisions in the crisis moments, challenge the motives for the decision and weigh them against your values mentioned earlier. If so, spend more time with the problem and possible solutions.

Consider your time horizon

Volatility can cause some investors to lose their nerve and abandon their market strategy. They succumb to behavioral biases and end up "buying high and selling low". In other words, volatility induces bad investor behavior. On the other hand, long-term investors are more comfortable, as they are less affected by market volatility.

Hence, consider your time horizon here, understand that all of your money will probably not be needed in the first five years of your retirement. As long-term investors, make sure that you have a diversified portfolio of common stocks and ride out market volatility.

Most importantly, remember that a long-term perspective is the single most important quality necessary to achieve success in investing. Markets can be irrationally overvalued or undervalued in the short-term. Sentiment drives the market in the short run, while fundamentals drive the market in the long run.

The Author is Head-Personal Wealth Advisory at Edelweiss.