Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades in the red

April 06, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Dollar edges higher ahead of non-farm payrolls data on Friday

he dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn't strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday will follow disappointing services sector data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and private employment figures on Wednesday as well as a slump in U.S. March manufacturing activity at the start of the week.

The slew of soft economic data has added to fears of an impending recession in the world's largest economy, putting a lid on risk appetite and sending traders in search of some safe haven assets.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.95, having slid to a two-month trough of 101.40 in the previous session.

The Japanese yen also found some support from safe haven bids and was last roughly 0.2% higher at 131.01 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars slid 0.29% and 0.27%, respectively.