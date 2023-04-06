 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades in the red

Rakesh Patil
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,602 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 IST. US markets ended mostly lower, while Asian markets are trading in the red.

April 06, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Dollar edges higher ahead of non-farm payrolls data on Friday

he dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn't strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday will follow disappointing services sector data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and private employment figures on Wednesday as well as a slump in U.S. March manufacturing activity at the start of the week.

The slew of soft economic data has added to fears of an impending recession in the world's largest economy, putting a lid on risk appetite and sending traders in search of some safe haven assets.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.95, having slid to a two-month trough of 101.40 in the previous session.

The Japanese yen also found some support from safe haven bids and was last roughly 0.2% higher at 131.01 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars slid 0.29% and 0.27%, respectively.

April 06, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The major indices maintained their upward trend for the fourth day in a row, with the Sensex rising by 582 points and the Nifty finishing 161 points higher. IT, FMCG, and financial sector indexes all saw gains of above 1 percent, while PSU banks and auto companies experienced intraday profit booking.

Technically, after a solid start, the market maintained its upward trend throughout the day. For the first time in a long time, the Nifty closed above the 200-day SMA level and created a long bullish candle on the daily charts, both of which are generally encouraging signs.

Although, we believe that the market's short-term structure is strong, transitory overbought situations may cause some profit-taking at higher levels. The current resistance level for day traders would be 17,600-17,650/60,000-60,100, while the important support area would be 17,450-17,400/59,400-59,200. The uptrend would be at risk if it fell below the 17,400/59,200 level.

April 06, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

Gold slips on firmer dollar ahead of US payrolls data

Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed ahead of a much awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls report, as investors sought clarity on whether the Federal Reserve might take a breather on its monetary tightening path.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,014.79 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting an over one-year high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,034.70.

April 06, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

Sharad Chandra Shukla, Director at Mehta Equities

Despite efforts, inflation is still out of control. Inflation in India is still being pushed higher by fuel prices despite OPEC's recent announcement to reduce oil production. Also, we continue to expect that the next policy will raise rates by 25bps due to the unseasonably early rainfall in some parts of the country that have an influence on the crops.

April 06, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses in the region as it slid 1.08% and the Topix lost 0.91%. Elsewhere, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.68%, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.64%.

April 06, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

Oil prices ease as weak economic data clouds demand prospects

Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday after weak U.S. job openings data signalled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand.

West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $84.99 a barrel.

April 06, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage

The S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 declined 0.25% to end the session at 4,090.38 points.

The Nasdaq fell 1.07% to 11,996.86 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to 33,482.72 points.