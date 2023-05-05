English
    FACT shares slump 10% as Q4 net profit slides 27%

    Fertilizer and Chemical Travancore's weak bottomline was on account of a 26.2 percent year-on-year fall in Q4 revenue

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Shares of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) nosedived 10 percent on May 5 after the company reported a 26.9 percent on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 165.60 crore.

    The weak bottomline was on account of a 26.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in revenue, which came in at Rs 1,248 crore, down from Rs 1,692.50 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on May 5.

    EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) also declined 37.9 percent YoY to Rs 184.1 crore from Rs 296.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating margin also contracted to 14.7 percent in January-March period as against 17.5 percent in the year-ago quarter.

    At 1.30 pm, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore was trading with a cut of 7.42 percent at Rs 324.35 on the National Stock Exchange.

    The stock has been a multibagger, flushing out returns of around 670 percent in the past three years.

    A fall in fertilizer prices has, however, weighed on the stock in recent times, as it is down around 13 percent for 2023 so far.

    first published: May 5, 2023 01:51 pm