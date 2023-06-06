Economist and gold bug Peter Schiff sounds alarm on impending US dollar crisis

Peter Schiff

In a recent podcast interaction on his official YouTube channel, economist and gold bug Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning about an impending crisis involving the US dollar. Schiff, known for his bearish outlook on the US economy and his preference for gold as a safe haven asset, has highlighted the factors that he believes are driving the US towards a severe currency crisis.

He has also shared a series of tweets expressing his displeasure towards the current economic turmoil in the US. “Now that a bogus #DebtCeiling deal has been reached, it should be apparent that #Congress will never rein in excessive #government spending or deficits. The #NationalDebt will spiral out of control, with a sovereign debt and #dollar crisis all but guaranteed. #Gold should rally” he tweeted.

Schiff draws attention to the Federal Reserve's monetary policies as a key driver of the potential crisis. He argues that the central bank's continuous injection of liquidity into the financial system, combined with historically low interest rates, is leading to an erosion of the US dollar's value. According to Schiff, this is ultimately detrimental to the economy, as it undermines the confidence of both domestic and international investors in the US currency.

One of Schiff's primary concerns is the substantial increase in the US national debt. He warns that the nation's mounting debt, which currently stands at over $31 trillion, poses a significant risk to the stability of the US dollar. Schiff believes that the US government's reliance on borrowing and money printing to finance its spending is unsustainable, and if not addressed promptly, will lead to a catastrophic end. “The national debt will spiral out of control, with a sovereign debt and dollar crisis all but guaranteed,” he mentioned.

Schiff in his podcast suggested that the consequences of a US dollar crisis would be severe and far-reaching. He predicted that a devaluation of the US dollar would result in rampant inflation, significantly reducing the purchasing power of American citizens. Additionally, he warned that such a crisis could have global ramifications, causing a widespread financial meltdown and negatively impacting economies around the world.

To avert the potential crisis, Schiff proposes several measures. He advocates for reducing government spending, particularly in areas such as entitlement programs and excessive military expenditures. Schiff also emphasizes the importance of adopting sound fiscal policies and reigning in the national debt to restore confidence in the US dollar.

While Schiff's warnings have been met with scepticism by some economists and analysts, his track record of accurately predicting the 2008 financial crisis lends credibility to his concerns.

Who is Peter Schiff?

Peter David Schiff is an American stock-broker, financial commentator, and radio personality. He is CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc., a broker-dealer based in Westport, Connecticut. He is also involved in various roles in other financial services companies including Euro Pacific Asset Management, an independent investment advisor.

He forecasted the 2008 financial crisis, as in an August 2006 interview he said, "The United States is like the Titanic and I am here with the lifeboat trying to get people to leave the ship.... I see a real financial crisis coming for the United States," and in December 2006 he predicted that "what's going to happen in 2007 is that real estate prices," which had peaked in December 2005, "are going to come crashing back down to Earth."