English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Devyani International gains as Edelweiss Securities says growth levers in place

    Edelweiss Securities has upgraded its rating the KFC and Pizza Hut operator to 'buy’ from ‘hold’ with a target price of Rs 233

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

    The share price of Devyani International surged more than 3 percent on September 16, after Edelweiss Securities said that growth levers for the KFC operator were in place.

    The domestic brokerage firm upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold” and assigned a target price of Rs 233.

    At 14.44 pm, the shares of the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India were trading a percent higher at Rs 192.1 on the BSE. The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 196.7, up 3.4 percent from the previous close.

    The brokerage attributed rating upgrade to comfort on demand, launch of Pizza Mania at Pizza Hut and better stock valuation.

    Catch our LIVE stock market coverage here.

    Close

    Related stories

    The stock is trading at 31 times one-year forward enterprise value to earnings before interest tax depreciation amortisation (EBITDA) as compared to 38 times earlier, the brokerage house said.

    Also Read | Devyani International: On track to deliver strong earnings growth

    The company’s multiples are the highest across quick service restaurants (QSRs), which reflects robust store addition and margin turnaround.

    The same store sales growth across brands, Pizza Hut turnaround and margin surprise are levers for the stock’s re-rating, the brokerage note said.

    Talking about KFC, Edelweiss Securities said that the recent price hike of 9 percent has been absorbed well and is holding up well against the competition.

    “While gross margins could face slight pressure due to sustained inflation, improving store productivity should keep brand margins stable. Menu innovation remains a key focus area to drive further footfalls,” the research note said.

    With the introduction of the Pizza Mania range, with pizzas starting at Rs 79, Pizza Hut has bridged a key menu gap. Prior to this launch, the cheapest offering was Rs 200, it added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Devyani International #KFC #Pizza Hut #stocks
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 03:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.