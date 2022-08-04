English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Devyani International: On track to deliver strong earnings growth

    With robust new store additions, menu innovation and margin improvement, DIL is poised to deliver strong earnings growth in the medium term

    Bharat Gianani
    August 04, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Devyani International: On track to deliver strong earnings growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Devyani International Ltd (DIL; CMP: Rs 187; Market cap: Rs 22,523 crore) has posted a strong operating performance in Q1FY23, led by robust sales growth following the end of COVID-related restrictions as well as healthy store additions. DIL broadly managed to maintain margins despite a surge in input costs. With robust new store additions, menu innovation and margin improvement, DIL is poised to deliver strong earnings growth in the medium term. It is expected to be among the fastest-growing quick-service...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Passive funds rule the chart for investors

      Aug 3, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Pelosi touches a raw nerve, Zomato Q1 scores big, how macros panned out this week, Mamata digs in her heels, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers