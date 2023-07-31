DCB Bank tanks 5% on muted Q1 results, weaker asset quality

DCB Bank Q1 profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 127 crore, asset quality weakens

Shares of DCB Bank dropped 5 percent in trade on July 31 following muted Q1 results. At 1:30pm, the stock was trading 4.62 percent lower at Rs 122.80 on the NSE.

The private sector lender in a filing with the BSE on July 28 reported a profit of Rs 127 crore for Q1FY24, up 31 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal, as operating profit grew 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 209 crore.

Follow our market blog for all the market action

Net interest income increased 26 percent on-year to Rs 471 crore, with advances growing 19 percent and deposits rising 23 percent on year-on-year basis. However, asset quality weakened as gross non-performing assets increased 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 3.26 percent and net non-performing asset (NPA) increasing 15 basis points to 1.19 percent during the quarter.

Brokerage Views

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has given a ‘buy’ rating to the DCB Bank stock with a target price of Rs 150 in a report dated July 29, 2023. The report further stated that, “pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) witnessed a miss of 8.5 percent due to lower net interest margins (NIMs) and fees. The asset quality was a drag. Share of granular deposits increasing, recoveries are expected to improve.”

Brokerage firm Axis Securities is also bullish on DCB Bank and has recommended ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated July 05, 2023.

Stock Performance

DCB Bank has given a return of 5.56 percent over the last six months. Thus, underperforming the benchmark Nifty Bank index that has given a return of 12.13 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.