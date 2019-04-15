Closing Bell: Sensex ends 138 pts higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors gains 7%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high on Monday with Nifty finished below 11,700 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 138.73 points at 38905.84, while Nifty was up 46.90 points at 11,690.40. About 1454 shares have advanced, 1129 shares declined, and 184 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, TCS, Coal India, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, IOC and Yes Bank.

Among the sectors, metal space led the gainers as it ended 2 percent higher followed by auto, IT, infra and bank, while energy and pharma ended with marginal loss.