Check out insider trades for August 24; Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra CIE in focus

Insider Buys on August 23, 2018

Motor & General Finance Ltd: GEE GEE Holdings Pvt.Ltd. (promoter) bought 3,33,137 shares through market purchase on August 23, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Hindustan Times Ltd (promoter) bought 5,37,56,300 shares through market purchase on August 23, 2018

JSW Steel Ltd: JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd. (promoter) bought 23,70,35,450 shares through market purchase from August 20 to August 21, 2018

IDFC Bank Ltd: IDFC Financial Holding Co.Ltd. (promoter) bought 1,90,68,89,386 shares through market purchase on August 21, 2018

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.: Veenadevi Shreevallabh Kabra (promoter) bought 11,75,083 shares through market purchase from August 20 to August 21, 2018

Insider Sales on August 24, 2018

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra Vehicles Manufacturers (promoter) sold 4,63,44,512 shares through market sale on August 24, 2018

IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Rakesh Ranjan sold 1,500 shares through market sale on August 23, 2018

Tech Mahindra Ltd.: Sampath Saagi sold 24,124 shares through market sale on August 23, 2018

Info Edge (India) Ltd.: V.Suresh sold 77,138 shares through market sale on August 23, 2018

Wockhardt Ltd: Venkat Iyer sold 6,700 shares through market sale from August 21 to August 23, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)