you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank, target Rs 569: Anand Rathi

We believe ICICI Bank is favourably positioned to deliver superior profitability and return ratios.

Anand Rathi

ICICI Bank is strongly positioned in most of the retail banking products along with the diversified nature of its loan portfolio. This has allowed the bank to register strong advances growth of 11 percent CAGR in the past four years with asset quality staying under control.

The management has given the guidance that credit costs in FY20 would be significantly lower than FY19. Specifically, the management stated that credit costs would be in the range of 1.2-1.3 percent during the year.

Reflecting improving asset quality, net NPAs decreased by 51 percent YoY to Rs 109.16 billion at September 30, 2019.

The management has given a guidance to achieve a consolidated RoE target of 15 percent by June’20.

Considering the strong brand franchise, improving asset quality trends and strategy focus, the bank is well poised to deliver consistently with improving return ratios.

We expect company to grow its standalone NII at a CAGR of 17 percent over the next two financial years. Healthy advances growth & cross sell opportunities in the existing high quality deposit franchise will help in delivering strong NII going forward.

On profitability front, we expect company to report standalone PAT CAGR of 111 percent over the next two financial years. Lower credit cost along with healthy advances & NII growth will help in delivering strong profitability going forward.

We believe ICICI Bank is favourably positioned to deliver superior profitability and return ratios. We initiate our coverage on ICICI Bank Limited with a buy rating and target price of Rs 569 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 01:25 pm

