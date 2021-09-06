MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Balrampur Chini increases stake in itself; Debt Recovery Tribunal continues selling in McDowell Holdings

Cumulatively, DRT offloaded more than 13.38 lakh equity shares in McDowell in three consecutive days.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
 
 
Sugar manufacturer Balrampur Chini Mills has acquired 11,29,869 equity shares of its own (0.53 percent stake) at Rs 366.53 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 6.

Among other deals, Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold additional 11.46 lakh equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 38.77 per share, continuing selling for third consecutive session. Cumulatively DRT offloaded more than 13.38 lakh equity shares in McDowell in three days.

Baisiwala Sameer Ajay bought additional 80,000 equity shares at Rs 39.37 per share on September 6 after buying 79,582 equity shares in the previous session. Dhiren Kishore Shah also acquired 8,22,264 equity shares today at Rs 38.71 per share. The stock was locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 41.35.

Vedant Kajaria bought 1.5 lakh equity shares in Intrasoft Technologies at Rs 110.03 per share and Parth Kajaria bought 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 109.97 per share.

Valuequest India Moat Fund offloaded 3,48,251 equity shares in amusement park company Wonderla Holidays at Rs 238.11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Valuequest held 10.16 lakh equity shares or 1.8 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 6, 2021 11:02 pm

