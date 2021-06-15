After The Bell: Market hits fresh record highs; what should investors do on Wednesday?

Bulls stayed in control of D-Street on June 15 pushing both Sensex and Nifty50 to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 52,869 while the Nifty50 surpassed 15,900 briefly.

Benchmark indices witnessed some profit booking at higher levels, but the trend still remains on the upside and experts suggest traders/investors should use dips if any to go long.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 221 points to 52,773 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 57 points to end at 15,869 on Tuesday.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent.

Sectorally, buying was seen in Realty, Consumer Discretionary, Banks, FMCG, and Finance stocks while profit booking was seen in healthcare, power, metal, and utilities.

"Bulls were firmly in control today as FMCG & Paint stocks were sought after with the broader market also displaying renewed buying interest in high-quality Midcap names across sectors,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said.

“Selective themes like Infra, Paper & MFI were in action today amidst high volumes on positive news flow,” he added.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on June 16:

Expert: Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Technically, the index formed a Doji sort of candle on a daily scale as it closed near its opening levels. Now, the Nifty50 has to hold above 15800 zones to witness an up move towards 16000 and 16200 zones while on the downside support has shifted higher to 15750 and 15600 zones.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian bourses continued their gaining streak tracking optimism from global peers, which is despite the rising inflation concerns. The global market is eagerly awaiting the two-day Fed policy meeting’s decision to see if the Central Bank would signal any change in policy.

Domestic CPI jumped to 6.3% in May breaching the RBI’s comfort zone on account of higher food & energy prices, but it is expected to ease due to the opening of the economy.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The Nifty crossed the swing high of 15835 on June 15. After a gap-up opening, the index traded in a narrow range throughout the day & ultimately formed a Doji pattern on the daily chart.

The hourly chart shows the index has been rising in a channelised manner for the last few sessions and the index witnessed consolidation near the upper channel line on June 15.

The overall structure shows that the Nifty is inching towards the initial target of 16000 & beyond that can stretch till 16400 in the short term.

On the other hand, the lower end of the rising channel, which is near 15700, will act as crucial near-term support.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The Nifty finally managed to hit the 15900 levels but ended up closing a tad below. The zone of 15900-16100 is a resistance block and traders should be cautious around these levels.

A buy-on dips approach would be a prudent form of trading this patch. 15700-15750 is good support for the index and as long as that does not break, we are in the territory of the bulls!

: The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.