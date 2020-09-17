3-Point Analysis | Happiest Minds stellar debut: Should you book profits or stay invested?

Happiest Minds Technologies saw a bumper listing on the bourses on September, with the stock ending 123 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 166 on September 17.

The stock opened at Rs 351 on the BSE, which was also its intraday low. At a 111 percent listing pop, the stock beat its previous star performers DMart (Avenue Supermarts) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

What's behind the stellar listing? And should you book profits or stay invested? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.