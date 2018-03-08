Market Update: RIL, SBI, ICICI Bank top Nifty gainers; Trent jumps 5%, LIC Housing Lupin hit 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Thursday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 59 points at 10,215 while the Sensex was up 218 points.

The Nifty metal Index was down 1 percent but it was Bhushan Steel which was the outperforming stock in the sector as it zoomed close to 12 percent intraday.

The Bank Nifty was also trading in the green, up 0.75 percent led by ICICI Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by Federal Bank and Axis Bank. However, Yes Bank fell over 2 percent while Bank of India was down 3 percent.

From the Nifty the stocks which gained the most were M&M, State Bank of India and Bharti Infratel, each jumping 2 percent followed by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The most active Nifty stocks included Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC.

The top losers included Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and GAIL India.

The top Sensex gainers were Aegis Logistics which zoomed over 6 percent while Trent was up 5 percent.

Ashok Leyland and V-Mart Retail were two of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

201 stocks hit new 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Gitanjali Gems, HDIL, PFC, LIC Housing, Lupin and Suzlon Energy among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with 677 stocks advancing while 1039 declined and 302 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 989 stocks advanced and 1634 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

