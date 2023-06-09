IEX says market coupling will kill innovation, move akin to clubbing Ola, Uber

IEX Chairman and MD SN Goel.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC TV 18, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) chairman and managing director SN Goel elucidated the concept of market coupling, saying , "when you have different geographies and the markets are operating in these geographies, you couple these geographies to take advantage of diversity in demand and supply in these geographies."

He pointed out, "Europe has done these things, and to be more precise 26 Europeans countries did the market coupling to integrate and take advantage of the difference sources of power and demand variations."

Also Read: One Nation, One Grid, One Price | India plans market coupling in power trade

“In India, we have one market in the country and I don’t understand this market coupling what we are talking of that different exchanges will be coupled … this will be something like couple BSE and NSE or Ola and Uber ... that doesn’t make a real business case and it will basically kill the competition in the sector,” explained Goel.

Correct intepretation?

Further, the IEX chief said that he does not understand the interpretation of the market coupling, which has been floating around recently, is the right interpretation.

The (power) ministry has, however, asked the CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) to look into this and the CERC will certainly analyse whether in the present market design, which is a voluntary market, market coupling has a place, he said.

The price discovery has to happen only at the exchange and the role of the power exchange has to decide how the price discovery is to be done, he emphasised.

"I'm sure the regulator will look into these things. If required

they will initiate consultation if they want to implement this, and they will have to construct the design of the market. So it's a long drawn process," the IEX chief said.

Shares of IEX fell on June 9 after the Centre came out with a directive to expedite the consultation process and finalise the implementation of market coupling.

Meanwhile, IEX is the most trusted platform for price determination in the country, hosting over 90 percent power deals in the country.